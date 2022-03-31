Why are Sandals Resorts Voted World’s Best Year After Year?

Sandals didn’t invent the all–inclusive concept, but they have perfected it. For over three decades, Sandals has earned every resort award and accolade in the industry, placing them leagues above any other all–inclusive resort.

In addition to that, Sandals is not only the world’s best in the eyes of the travel industry, but the favorite destination for a Luxury Included® Vacation in the hearts of couples around the world. The greatest reward of all for Sandals is the high level of guest satisfaction they enjoy hearing about. It inspires everyone at Sandals to continue providing the ultimate vacation experience in the Caribbean.

Take a look at the myriad of awards that has been bestowed upon Sandals Resorts and Beaches over the years.

In total to date, a staggering 595 awards!

Scuba Diving’s Readers Choice Awards

Each year, Scuba Diving’s readers vote on their favorite dive destinations, operators, liveaboards, resorts, sites and more, bringing the Reader’s Choice Awards to life. Thousands of scuba divers weigh in, and new winners are announced on an annual basis.

2021 – 1 Awards

EarthCheck

EarthCheck is the world’s leading scientific benchmarking certification and advisory group for travel and tourism. Since 1987, they have helped businesses, communities and governments to deliver clean, safe, prosperous and healthy destinations for travelers to visit, live, work and play. They know that what can be good for the planet is also good for business.

2018: 5 Awards

Condé Nast Traveler’s Annual Readers’ Choice

For more than 25 years, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards have recognized the world’s best hotels, cruise ships, and airlines through a survey completed by its experienced readers.

2021 – 2010: 25 Awards

World Travel Awards

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the express purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world’s travel and tourism industry. Each voting campaign reaches thousands of travel professionals worldwide in more than 160 countries.

2021 – 2010: 152 Awards

Islands

Islands readers love all-inclusive resorts. Since both their editors and readers have checked in to hundreds of all-inclusive resorts over the years, they know a thing or two about what makes them shine. These experts have ranked the top three island resorts in 12 categories based on standout offerings, from top-notch dining options and cool bars to over-the-top suites and white-glove butler service.

2020 – 2019: 10 Awards

USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

10Best.com, provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. At its core is the team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields – and their cities – but discriminating in their tastes. These local experts live in the city they write about, with constantly updated content.

2020 – 2017: 3 Awards

PADI

The world’s largest scuba diving training organization honors Sandals Resorts International’s achievement of more than 100,000 PADI certifications across both Beaches and Sandals Resorts since the company’s membership with PADI began in 1997. The award also recognizes the incomparable contribution to diving education throughout the Caribbean.

2019: 1 award

Travvy Awards

The annual Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, recognize the highest standards of excellence in the industry today and honor travel companies, travel products, travel agencies and destinations for their outstanding achievement.

2021 – 2015: 26 awards

American Academy of Hospitality Sciences

The International Star Diamond Award is one of the most prestigious emblems of achievement for the travel industry. Nominations are routinely submitted by world travelers and industry professionals and refined by the Board of Trustees based on the nominee’s commitment to excellence in luxury and service within its industry’s specific category and classification, including hospitality, attitude, quality and cleanliness.

2019 – 2010: 132 awards

TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence

A Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor® is given only to establishments that consistently achieve exceptional traveler reviews on TripAdvisor®, the largest travel community in the world. This outstanding achievement reflects an ongoing commitment to providing guests superior service and amenities throughout the Caribbean.

2016 – 2013: 55 Awards

Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

From design to marketing to services, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honors the best in travel and salutes the outstanding travel professionals behind it all. Entries are received from elite travel organizations and professionals worldwide, which have showcased outstanding work.

From 2021 – 2010: 46 Awards

TravelAge West WAVE Award

The TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents’ Votes of Excellence) Awards are a celebration of excellence in travel products, services and destinations. Each year travel agent professionals and readers of TravelAge West vote on the best-of-the-best from a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients that were chosen after careful review by TravelAge West Editor-in-Chief and the editorial team. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of travel agents and online research.

2021 – 2010: 19 Awards

TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice Awards

The annual TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice Awards are based on millions of valuable reviews and opinions from travelers around the globe covering more than thousands of hotels. They identify the most outstanding properties worldwide in a number of the categories ranging from of Top Hotels, Luxury, and Bargain, to Service, Small Hotels, and B&Bs and Inns.

2021 – 2010: 36 Awards

MLT Vacations Quality Assurance Awards

The Quality Assurance Award recognizes an exclusive group of hotels and resorts that achieve a 99% customer satisfaction score, and a 99% delivery of product performance. MLT Vacations uses this award to distinguish those hotels making these high grades.

2015 – 2010: 33 Awards

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Hotels represents the top-rated hotels around the globe, as selected by Travel + Leisure’s discerning readers.

2018 – 2010: 11 Awards

Flight Centre

Flight Centre USA is one of the world’s leading travel consulting companies that offer travel advice and vacation planning services, and also honor industry leaders each year. Surveys are sent to all Liberty Travel Agents, FCm Travel Solutions employees, GOGO reservation agents and all Flight Centre staff at headquarters.

2016 – 2010: 20 Awards

PADI Green Star Award

This prestigious award is given to PADI Dive Centers and Resorts who have earned the Green Star Award by demonstrating a dedication to conservation across a wide range of business functions including: water conservation, energy use, etc.

2014: 1 Award

Travel + Leisure Magazine’s 500 World’s Best

Travel + Leisure’s annual compilation of the 500 top-ranked hotels in the world as selected by their expert readers.

2015 – 2011: 9 Awards

Brides Best Honeymoon Awards

Every year, Brides magazine offers its readers their expert picks in the top honeymoon destinations around the world. Their final choices are presented in list form in their monthly magazine.

2017 – 2011: 6 Awards

Hotels.com

‘Loved By Guests’ Winners are awarded to properties that deliver excellent levels of guest service with a rating of more than 4 out of 5.

2017: 4 Awards

