Air Canada shareholders elect new directors

Air Canada announced today that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated February 7, 2022, were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on Monday, March 28, 2022.
All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada and each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting.
The results of the vote are detailed below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Amee Chande
|133,533,132
|99.74%
|345,855
|0.26%
|Christie J.B. Clark
|127,192,559
|95.01%
|6,686,428
|4.99%
|Gary A. Doer
|132,261,761
|98.79%
|1,617,226
|1.21%
|Rob Fyfe
|133,360,497
|99.61%
|518,490
|0.39%
|Michael M. Green
|131,609,960
|98.31%
|2,269,027
|1.69%
|Jean Marc Huot
|131,631,217
|98.32%
|2,247,770
|1.68%
|Madeleine Paquin
|133,400,856
|99.64%
|478,131
|0.36%
|Michael Rousseau
|133,022,220
|99.36%
|856,767
|0.64%
|Vagn Sørensen
|129,517,411
|96.74%
|4,361,576
|3.26%
|Kathleen Taylor
|132,888,113
|99.26%
|990,874
|0.74%
|Annette Verschuren
|132,792,038
|99.19%
|1,086,949
|0.81%
|Michael M. Wilson
|132,449,891
|98.93%
|1,429,096
|1.07%
