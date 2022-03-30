Home
Airlines
Air Canada shareholders elect new directors
Harry Johnson
Airlines
0 1 min read

Air Canada shareholders elect new directors

Air Canada shareholders elect new directors
Air Canada shareholders elect new directors

Air Canada announced today that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated February 7, 2022, were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on Monday, March 28, 2022.

All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada and each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote are detailed below:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Amee Chande133,533,13299.74%345,8550.26%
Christie J.B. Clark127,192,55995.01%6,686,4284.99%
Gary A. Doer132,261,76198.79%1,617,2261.21%
Rob Fyfe133,360,49799.61%518,4900.39%
Michael M. Green131,609,96098.31%2,269,0271.69%
Jean Marc Huot131,631,21798.32%2,247,7701.68%
Madeleine Paquin133,400,85699.64%478,1310.36%
Michael Rousseau133,022,22099.36%856,7670.64%
Vagn Sørensen129,517,41196.74%4,361,5763.26%
Kathleen Taylor132,888,11399.26%990,8740.74%
Annette Verschuren132,792,03899.19%1,086,9490.81%
Michael M. Wilson132,449,89198.93%1,429,0961.07%

Air Canada is Canada’s largest domestic and international airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world’s most comprehensive air transportation network.

In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX’s Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking.

Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
More on: |

Related News