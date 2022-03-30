Air Canada shareholders elect new directors

Air Canada announced today that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated February 7, 2022, were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on Monday, March 28, 2022.

All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada and each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Amee Chande 133,533,132 99.74% 345,855 0.26% Christie J.B. Clark 127,192,559 95.01% 6,686,428 4.99% Gary A. Doer 132,261,761 98.79% 1,617,226 1.21% Rob Fyfe 133,360,497 99.61% 518,490 0.39% Michael M. Green 131,609,960 98.31% 2,269,027 1.69% Jean Marc Huot 131,631,217 98.32% 2,247,770 1.68% Madeleine Paquin 133,400,856 99.64% 478,131 0.36% Michael Rousseau 133,022,220 99.36% 856,767 0.64% Vagn Sørensen 129,517,411 96.74% 4,361,576 3.26% Kathleen Taylor 132,888,113 99.26% 990,874 0.74% Annette Verschuren 132,792,038 99.19% 1,086,949 0.81% Michael M. Wilson 132,449,891 98.93% 1,429,096 1.07%

Air Canada is Canada’s largest domestic and international airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world’s most comprehensive air transportation network.

In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX’s Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking.

Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.