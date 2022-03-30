Aloft Bali Kuta: A New Bali Hotel

Aloft Bali Kuta, the second Aloft hotel in Bali, just opened on the Hindu Islands of the Gods

Catering to the tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the 175-room hotel animates the brand’s bold passion and sassy personality through intriguing dining space, varied music lineup, and eclectic live events to tune up the neighborhood of Kuta.

We are excited to unveil the second Aloft hotel in Bali. With international borders opening, we look forward to welcoming international travelers to one of the most popular leisure destinations in the region,” said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President – Indonesia, Marriott International. “The opening of Aloft Bali Kuta marks Marriott International’s 25th property in Bali and further complements our commitment to growth in Indonesia, bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers to this popular leisure destination.”

Designed to impress the self-expressers, Aloft Bali Kuta personifies a “different by design” philosophy, where the modern spirit meets local culture. The hotel design concept was influenced by the energetic vibes of Kuta beach, Aloft’s music passion point, and the lively location within Beachwalk. Upon arrival, guests will immediately immerse in the funky music beats and be visually spoiled by the multi-colored ceiling lights display.

www.aloftbalikuta.com

“At Aloft Bali Kuta, we offer a fresh new lifestyle in the heart of Kuta which is sure to become the hottest social spot in the area. Kuta is the ideal spot for the next generation of travelers, being best known for its beaches, sunsets, vibrant streets and heartwarming Balinese culture. We are excited to welcome our members and guests to a hotel experience like no other,” said Marie Browne, General Manager of Aloft Bali Kuta.