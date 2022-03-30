Pillow Cases Market Outlook Cover New Business Strategy with Upcoming Opportunity 2030

Pillow cases are used to protect pillows from stains and dust mites. Normally, a part of the bed sheet set, pillowcases are designed as decorative and functional covering.

Growing awareness among consumers has changed the buying patterns for pillow cases. This is influencing manufacturers to introduce personalized products based on consumers’ needs.

For instance, manufacturers are formulating soft and breathable pillow cases which offer a peaceful sleep.Growing fabric technology and usage of more organic fabrics, and brighter colors in the production of pillow cases are enhancing market growth.

Pillow cases also go along with the consumer’s changing home decor trends and thus have increased their buying frequency. Such trends are boosting the pillow cases market which is projected to expand at a robust growth in the approaching years.

Pillow Cases Market – Key Trends

Market players are launching pillow cases with innovative fabrics addressing issues such as improper sleep, harshness against the skin, and badly pilled. For instance, LL Bean’s Pima Cotton Perscale Pillowcases are soft, durable, and comfortable.

Woven from 100% Pima cotton, it can be machine washed with no wrinkling and shrinkage. Additionally, growing product visibility across multi –retail outlets is underpinning the market growth.

Players are focusing on the functional benefits of pillow cases prepared from plant-based materials for instance bamboo, and organic cotton, to provide breathability and better moisture absorption as compared to conventional cotton. For instance, Organic Comfort offers pillowcases manufactured from no synthetic content.

The company offers several benefits such as smooth, soft, silky sateen weave texture, not paper-thin, and are perfect for all seasons.

Silk pillow cases are gaining popularity among consumers due to their hypoallergenic features and it doesn’t draw moisture from the skin. Believed to have slowdown skin aging which is providing another leg for market growth.

Pillow Cases Market – Growth Restraints

Higher cost related to raw materials used in the production of the pillow cases is hampering the sales of pillow cases amid the middle-class population.

While silk pillowcases take beauty sleep to the next level, one of its downside is it is required to be washed by hand to keep them intact. Moreover, silk pillow cases are expensive that can impede market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Pillow Cases Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has hugely impacted pillow cases market due to supply chain disruption all over nations. This has compelled pillow cases players to change round their business strategies to transform their brand identities.

Increasing sales of pillow cases via e-commerce platforms is one of the factors that upholds the growth of the pillow cases market as consumers are increasingly avoiding in-store purchases.

Pillow Cases Market – Region-wise Analysis

North America will be accounting for the highest market share owing to established retail networks and growing consumer preference for superior quality and luxurious bedding products to accolade the interiors.

As per the consumer trends in the U.S., about 80% of consumers favor cotton & cotton blend materials, trailed by 3% selecting satin fabric.

Growing consumer awareness concerning good night’s sleep and proper bedding materials is also anticipated to boost sales of pillow cases in the region.

Pillow Cases Market – Competitive Analysis

Major Companies operating in the worldwide market include LL bean, Fishers Finery, Pinzon, Parachute Percale, and Amazon Basics. Players in the pillow cases market are enhancing their business footprint by introducing innovative products. For instance,

Brooklinen launched Luxe Pillowcases, made from 100% long-staple cotton to offer a luxurious sheen and super-soft feel. The pillowcase set has undergone strict OEKO-TEX testing and is manifested to be free of toxic chemicals.

Bedsure is offering satin pillowcase made from 100% polyester satin. It can be machine wash and comes with 14 chic colors and 3 sizes comprising rich jewel tones.

FeelAtHome offers bamboo pillow cases available in 4 sizes that stop allergens and dust mites. The hypoallergenic pillow cases are machine washable as well as free of crinkling plastic sounds which may keep an individual awake.

Pillow Cases Market – Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Cotton Type

Rayon Type

Silk Type

Others

By Application

Residential

Hotel

Hospital

Nursing Home

School

Other

