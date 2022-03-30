Top 3 most-used film locations ever are in the USA

Choosing a location to shoot your movie is one of the most important decisions made by production companies. So, what are the most in-demand movie locations around the world?

Industry experts ranked some of the most sought-after settings according to the number of movies that have chosen to shoot there and the most popular countries, continents and US states.

Top 10 most-used film locations in the world

Rank Location State/City Number of Films 1 Central Park New York 352 2 Bronson Canyon California 236 3 Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park California 207 4 Niagara Falls Ontario 143 5 Trafalgar Square London 104 6 Monument Valley Arizona 91 7 Cabo de Gata Andalucía 80 8 Eiffel Tower Paris 75 9 Griffith Observatory California 64 10 Old Royal Naval College London 61

1. Central Park – New York, USA

Number of movies: 352

Taking the top spot, Central Park in New York City, NY has been featured in films as far back as 1908! With silver screen classics like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and more modern movies including The Avengers all shooting scenes in this iconic landscape, it’s no surprise Central Park tops the list with 352 movies.

2. Bronson Canyon – California, USA

Number of movies: 236

In second place, Bronson Canyon is a popular location for science fiction and western movies, thanks to its craggy and pockmarked appearance. This makes it the perfect setting for scenes taking place in a southwestern desert, or barren alien landscapes and has been featured in the classic movies The Lone Ranger and Invasion of the Body Snatchers. The former quarry has been the backdrop for scenes in 236 feature films.

3. Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park – California, USA

Number of movies: 207

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park is the second Los Angeles location on or list and the second park too. The park has featured in 207 films over the years, being a popular backdrop thanks to its proximity to Hollywood. Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park has featured in three Star Trek films, among others, as a result of its extraterrestrial appearance.

The most-used highest grossing film location

1. Griffith Observatory, California, USA

Average box office gross of top three movies: $253,366,667

This Los Angeles landmark takes the top spot on our list of the highest-grossing locations, featuring in iconic films from cinema’s golden age to more modern films and has an average box office gross of over $253 million for the top movies shooting here. Outside of its use as a location, the observatory serves to educate visitors about astronomy by holding exhibitions.

2. Old Royal Naval College, London, UK

Average box office gross of top three movies: $249,840,000

Coming second, this London location is a world heritage site and one of the UK’s most sought-after film locations. Originally built in the 1600s its grounds have been used for period blockbusters such as Les Misérables and Pirates of the Caribbean and the top movies using this location can boast an average box office gross of just under $250 million dollars.

3. Niagara Falls, USA/Canada

Average box office gross of top three movies: $212,260,000

Next up is this awe-inspiring waterfall, spanning the border of the US and Canada. Although already renowned as a beauty spot, the waterfalls soared in popularity after the release of Niagara, starring Marilyn Monroe in 1953. Since then, it has featured in comedy classics such as Bruce Almighty and the top movies featuring Niagra Falls have an average box office gross of $212 million.

The top 3 countries featured in the most movies are, The United States, The United Kingdom and Canada.

The US states featured in the most movies are New York, Arizona and Massachusetts.