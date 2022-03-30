Between Hospitality and Hostility: Listening to Refugees and Tourists

The island state of Malta has, for many years, been on the front line of refugees fleeing from wars in the south and east of the Mediterranean region. It has also been a long-term recipient of flows of tourists. It is thus well placed to address continental, regional, and global questions about how these seemingly different sets of traveler raise overlapping questions about the relation between selves and others, societies and strangers, hospitality and hostility.

The Malta Tourism Society (MTS) has gathered colleagues together to share insights about forced and voluntary migration, and the extent to which they shape our world in different yet interweaving ways.

Seminar: March 30, 2022

Time: 1800-2100 CEST

Seminar Organizers:

Dr. Julian Zarb (MTS Chair)

Prof. George Cassar (MTS Vice-Chair, University of Malta)

Seminar Chair:

Prof. Tom Selwyn (SOAS, London University)

Speakers (in alphabetical order)

Prof. Monika Banas (Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland)

Trapped mobilities and immobilities Ukranian refugees in Polan in the context of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Refugees trapped between contexts/feelings of resistance with safety and continuing powerlessness and dislocation.

Dr. David Clark (University of London, Hon. Research Associate, Uzhhorod University, Ukraine)

Writing through exile and home building through memories and memorials.

Reconstructing home away from home.

Dr. Daniela DeBono (University of Malta)

Of deaths, detention and dignity: emic perspectives of the EU’s Mediterranean border.

Exploration of the social construction of borders in the northern Mediterranean region.

Prof. Tony O’Rourke (Green Lines Institute for Sustainable Development, Portugal)

Tourism flows on the edge of conflict.

Potentially Disruptive conflict and capacities of ethical/responsible tourism to assure continuation of hospitality in the face of hostility.

Dr. Maria Pisani (University of Malta)

The kitchen table, coffee shops and court rooms: NGOs working with asylum seekers and refugees in Malta.

The responses of civil society to the contested politics of “boat arrivals” in Malta.

Dr. Rachel Radmilli (University of Malta)

When things become a lifeline to the past.

Migration and the objects we carry with us.

Dr. Francesco Vietti (University of Turin, Italy)

In search of a Safe Port: the intersection of migration and tourism in the Mediterranean.

Living together through differences: citizens, refugees, and tourists in and beyond Lampedusa.