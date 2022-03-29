International delegates return in strong numbers for IPW 2022

A full two months ahead of the opening of IPW – the annual international trade show of the U.S. Travel Association – numbers shared today by the association reveal a strong return of international travel buyers and media for the 2022 event, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, June 4-8. Ten weeks out, registrations by international buyers and media have nearly doubled last year’s international delegate count.

As of March 25, 712 international buyers and 364 media from 62 countries have registered to attend IPW 2022. With the addition of 280 domestic buyers and 70 domestic press, more than 1,400 international and domestic buyers and media are registered for IPW 2022.

Nations sending the largest international delegations in 2022 are the United Kingdom, Brazil and Canada.

With registration remaining open, the number of global participants is expected to continue to increase.

“The message these numbers tell us is: The travel world is ready to return to the United States,” said Malcolm Smith, General Manager of IPW. “If the recovery of international visitation is at all important to your destination or business, do not miss this year’s IPW.”

Smith added: “We are very pleased, but not surprised, to see this strong turnout from the global travel community. As travel becomes increasingly easier for people around the world, everyone is ready to get back to traveling, reconnecting, and visiting the awesome diversity that’s only found in the United States. Our domestic exhibitors and partners are eager to welcome back international visitors.”

A forecast of international arrivals from U.S. Travel projects that 52 million people will visit the United States in 2022 (up 144% from 2021) and 68 million will visit in 2023 (up 30% over 2022).

IPW is the country’s leading international inbound travel trade show, driving $5.5 billion in future travel to the United States. At IPW, travel buyers (including international tour operators, wholesalers and receptive operators) meet face-to-face with sellers of U.S. travel product (representing accommodations, destinations, attractions, retail, transportation companies and more) to transact future travel business.