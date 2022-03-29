Passenger train attacked in Nigeria

The second attack on a passenger train since October happened last night Nigeria, which is battling armed rebels in the northeast and bandits who have kidnapped hundreds for ransom in the center and northwest, leaving the population terrified.

According to Nigerian government, a passenger train headed from the capital city of Abuja to the northern city of Kaduna has been trapped and attacked by armed bandits on Monday evening.

The train was stopped about 25km (16 miles) from Kaduna when the attack happened, an official of the Nigerian Railways Corp (NRC) said, adding that a family relative was also trapped on board.

Train passengers’ posts on Facebook describe how the attackers had planted explosives to halt the train and were trying to force their way on board, and that gunshots were being heard outside.

A spokesperson for the Kaduna state government said that Nigerian military has secured the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja “trapped by terrorists.”

“Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention,” the spokesman added.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and several passengers are missing.

No casualties have been confirmed after the latest Nigeria attack.

After several kidnappings by armed bandits on Nigerian highways, some people have started to travel by rail, especially in the northwest of the country.

In January, the government designated the bandits as terrorists, as part of measures to contain growing insecurity in the north.

The NRC announced today that it was suspending operations on Abuja-Kaduna route – one of the most popular ones nationwide – until further notice.