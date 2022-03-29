Skål International Bangkok Makes Donation to Help Children

James Thurlby, President of Skål International Bangkok, presented a 30,000 Baht check donation to Sister Louise Horgan (seen in the photo holding the check), Founder of Good Shepherd Home Foundation, at the foundation in Dindaeng district recently.

The donation was part of proceeds from charity Christmas Luncheon networking organized by Skål International Bangkok back in December at the Okura Prestige Hotel Bangkok.

Skål is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world promoting global tourism and friendship.

It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry. Its members, the industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional and international levels to discuss and pursue topics of common interest.

The first Club was founded in 1932 in Paris by travel managers, following an educational tour of Scandinavia. The idea of international goodwill and friendship grew and, in 1934, the “Association Internationale des Skål Clubs” was formed with Florimond Volckaert as its first President, who is considered the “Father of Skål”.

Skål International today has approximately 15,000 members in 400 Clubs throughout 80 nations. Most activities occur at local level, moving up through National Committees, under the umbrella of Skål International, headquartered at the General Secretariat in Torremolinos, Spain.

Also seen in the photo were Kanokros Wongvekin (back row second from the right) Director of Public Relations of SKAL International Bangkok and Chalaad Sungkalurk (back row far right) and the children.

The vision of Skål is to be a trusted voice in travel and tourism which through its leadership, professionalism, and friendship, work together to maximize networking opportunity and support a responsible tourism industry.

The Skål International Bangkok club in Thailand was formed in 1956, 66 years ago. The Bangkok club is comprised of over 60 leaders in Thailand’s tourism industry and meets monthly.