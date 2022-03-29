Over 100 Applicants Approved for Guam Safe Travels Stamp Program

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), in collaboration with the Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association (GHRA), has announced that 69 additional businesses have been approved for the updated Guam Safe Travels Stamp program. The new total for approved applications is now at 104.

The Safe Travels Stamp was created by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) as the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene stamp. The stamp allows travelers to recognize destinations around the world that have adopted health and hygiene protocols that are aligned with the WTTC’s global standards. The Safe Travels initiative is accepted worldwide and instills a level of confidence in both tourism trade and international visitors.

GVB serves as the official organization to advocate for the implementation of these protocols in Guam and to issue the Safe Travels stamp to local businesses. The free program was launched in 2021 and revamped in January 2022.

“We are astounded by the commitment of the 104 business community members that have embraced the updated Safe Travels Stamp program.”

GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero went on to say: “We’re proud to say that all the major hotel properties that are active on island have applied and been approved. As we take more steps to live through this COVID era, we are confident this program brings added value to our locals and visitors because these businesses have pledged to uphold the highest standards of hygienic practices on a global level.”

The additional 69 approved business applicants that were issued certificates include GUAM A-JIM TOUR, Trend Vector Aviation International, Inc., SPA Ayualam, Hotel Nikko Guam, Angsana Spa, Island Skin Spa, Gemkell Corporation, Guam Premier Outlets, Lotte Hotel Guam, Nautech Travel Services, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, LeoPalace Resort Guam, Arluis Wedding (Guam) Corp., Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Taotao Tasi Beach Dinner Show, Submarina Guam, Nissan Rent A Car, Marble Slab Creamery, The Beach Restaurant & Bar, Globe Nightclub, SandCastle Guam, Ride the Ducks, BIG Sunset Cruise, Rotary Sushi LLC, Avis Budget Payless Car Rental, Micronesia Mall, DFS Guam LP, Tumon Sands Plaza, Guam Tropical Dive Station, JCB International (Micronesia), Ltd., Hard Rock Cafe Guam, Lam Lam Tours & Transportation, GUAMLOVERS, Guam Plaza Resort, MHI Tours, Onward Mangilao Golf Course, Onward Talofofo Golf Course, Sea Senorita Tour, Skoocumchuck Charters Inc., Tasi Tours Inc., BankPacific, LTD, Skydive Guam LLC, Kloppenburg Enterprises, Inc., GTA, Rootz Hill’s Grillhouse, Sails BBQ, Holiday Tours Micronesia (Guam), Inc., McDonald’s of Guam, Rich Rent A Car, JP Superstore, Wyndham Garden Guam, Grand Plaza Hotel, LeaLea Guam, Kelly’s Tour, The Bayview Hotel Guam, Starts Guam Golf Resort, Inc., HIS Guam, Inc.,Tango Theatres, ABC Stores, Watabe Wedding, Nissan Motor Corporation in Guam, Kokoguamkids, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Hyatt Regency Guam, Crowne Plaza Resort Guam, Guam Sanko Transportation, Tagada Guam LLC, and IHS Corporation.

The Safe Travels Stamp certificate is valid through December 31, 2022. The approved businesses are also featured in English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese on GVB’s consumer site, visitguam.com. For more information and to apply, click here.