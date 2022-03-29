The 8 Best Las Vegas Hotels for Couples

Sin City is world-renowned for its atmospheric nightlife, 24-hour casinos, and sleek bars, but there is more to Vegas than its party reputation.

While it might not have secured the status of a romance capital, there are plenty of fun activities you can enjoy with your other half in the city.

After all, you could grab dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant, catch an iconic show, or feel pampered from head-to-toe at a luxurious hotel.

If you and your other half are looking for fun and romance on your next vacation, Sin City is the place to be. Here are the eight best Las Vegas hotels for couples.

Source: Instagram, posted on February 26th, Westgate Las Vegas’s profile.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Enjoy room service with a beautiful view at the 2,956-room Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino will provide you and your partner with many wonderful memories long after your vacation is over.

After checking in, you will enter a sophisticated, spacious room or suite that is sure to impress you and your partner. Different room types are available to suit your preference but consider upgrading to a strip view to sweep your other half off their feet.

If you are looking for a hotel with room service, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino will not disappoint. The resort provides fresh, delicious dishes to your suite’s door, providing everything from healthy starters and mains to side dishes and desserts.

It is not only room service the resort hotel has to offer, as you and your partner can visit the onsite Serenity Spa to receive a couple’s massage or another restorative treatment. Bliss.

Source: Instagram, posted on March 15th, 2022, The Venetian’s official profile.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Experience Italian romance in the heart of Sin City at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which offers spacious suites, stunning views, and many restaurants.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will keep the spark alive in your relationship. Offering a romantic Italian-inspired interior design, you will feel a million miles away from the bright lights of Las Vegas once you step inside this all-suite resort.

Approximately double the size of every Las Vegas hotel room, you and your partner can relax in a comfortable, chic, and spacious hotel during your downtime.

After soaking in your Roman tub or absorbing the beautiful view from your suite, you and your partner can gaze lovingly across the table at one of the many onsite restaurants.

For instance, you can reserve a table at Majordōmo Meat & Fish, which is a new restaurant from chef David Chang, or enjoy Italian cuisine at BRERA osteria, to name a few dining options.

Source: Instagram, posted on December 16th, 2021, Mandalay Bay’s official profile.

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

Immerse yourself in fun couple activities at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, from an adults-only pool to Shark Reef Aquarium.

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino is an ideal choice for every type of traveler, from new and long-term couples to families of every size and age.

It is a perfect pick for couples, as the hotel features many luxurious suites that will make you and your partner feel millions of miles away from your everyday lives.

Plus, there is no reason to worry about noisy kids during your stay. The resort hotel provides a stylish adults-only pool that will allow you and your partner to swim, lounge, or relax with a cocktail in comfort.

When you are not exploring Vegas, playing slots, or catching a show together, you can enjoy many onsite attractions, such as Shark Reef Aquarium, Spa Mandalay, or a spot of shopping at Mandalay Place.

Source: Instagram, posted on February 10th, 2022, Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino’s official profile.

Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

The world’s most romantic city comes to Sin City in the style of Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

If you can’t go to the romantic capital of the world, then allow it to come to you in the form of Paris Las Vegas.

You and your spouse will be transported to the City of Lights the moment you step inside the hotel, as the interior design reflects the excitement, passion, and ambiance of the world’s most romantic city.

There is plenty of fun to be had across the hotel, as you both can dance the night away at the garden-inspired nightclub, take an Eiffel Tower ride, or splash around in the rooftop pool.

Of course, a French-inspired hotel needs delicious dishes, right? Well, that is what you can expect to find at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

For example, you can sink your teeth into a mouth-watering filet or rib-eye at Gordon Ramsay Steak, enjoy authentic French cuisine at Eiffel Tower Restaurant, or sample French classics at Mon Ami Gabi French Restaurant.

Source: Instagram, posted on March 14th, Red Rock Casino’s official profile.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Head off the beaten track at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, which offers a serene, stylish stay within walking distance of The Strip.

If you and your partner want to enjoy much peace and quiet during your Las Vegas vacation, you might need to venture away from The Strip.

If you’re happy to do so, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is a great choice.

The tranquil resort features rooms and suites inspired by beautiful mountains and welcomes much natural light to create a fresh, spacious, and inviting backdrop.

What’s more, you and your other half can have some fun in one of the hotel’s stylish casino rooms, enjoy a rejuvenating spa treatment together, or take a dip in an outdoor pool.

However, if you’d prefer to spend most of your time in your room, you can relax in bed with a flat-screen TV, enjoy a hot bubble bath in a marble bathroom, or sit back and absorb the beautiful view from your room suite, or villa.

Source: Instagram, posted on February 19th, 2022, Mirage LV’s official profile.

Mirage Las Vegas

Fall in love with your partner a little bit more at Mirage Las Vegas, which features a soothing spa, sleek bars, many restaurants, superb entertainment, and a wildlife habitat.

Romance is almost certainly on the cards at Mirage Las Vegas. If you are more than happy to kiss under a waterfall in an outdoor pool, receive a couple’s massage at a spa, or master the slots together, this resort hotel is for you.

You can spend your getaway chatting at The Mirage’s sleek bars, dining at various restaurants, or relaxing in a modern room or suite.

Plus, you can secure tickets to an incredible show, such as The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil.

Don’t forget to visit Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat to come face-to-face with an array of exotic creatures, such as white lions, white tigers, bottlenose dolphins, and leopards.

Source: Instagram, posted on December 29th, 2021, Aria Resort & Casino’s official profile.

Aria Resort & Casino

Aria Resort & Casino will keep the flame burning during a Las Vegas getaway, as it offers flexible rooms and suites, luxurious amenities, and an adults-only pool.

If luxury and elegance are a priority for a romantic break in Las Vegas, add Aria Resort & Casino to the top of your list.

The elegant boutique hotel provides all the amenities and activities you could want for a relaxing couple’s getaway.

The spacious, flexible rooms will ensure you have a comfortable stay, as they feature a fully stocked mini-bar, modern temperature and lighting controls, and a luxurious bathroom with an oversized tub and double marble vanities.

If you have a big travel budget, pay a little extra for a Jacuzzi suite to enjoy a soothing experience while enjoying superb views of The Strip.

Plus, it’s a fantastic option for couples who want to relax all day and party all night together, as you’ll be a short walk away from the T-Mobile Arena and Park Theater.

Source: Instagram, posted on August 11th, 2021, MGM Grand’s official profile.

The Signature at MGM Grand

Offering Michelin-starred restaurants, exciting entertainment, and a laidback vibe, The Signature at MGM Grand is perfect for a couple’s vacation.

If you’re looking for laidback luxury on The Strip, make your way to The Signature at MGM Grand.

You and your partner will love to wake up in a stylish balcony suite, which can offer beautiful views of The Strip.

Also, it will provide a home away from home for you both, as many suites feature a king-size bed, a full kitchenette, a seating area, premium bed linen, and a whirlpool spa tub.

After enjoying a relaxing morning in your beautiful suite, you can venture to the onsite Starbucks to chat over a coffee, take a dip in a pool, or lounge in a private cabana.

To blow your partner away, book a table at one of the many restaurants at The Signature at MGM Grand.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better restaurant than the three Michelin star restaurant Joel Robuchon, which serves exceptional French dishes.

However, if you’re looking to enjoy some home comforts, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill is bound to tickle both your tastebuds.

Never settle for a bland hotel when planning a romantic break with your other half. Sweep your spouse off their feet by booking a luxurious hotel that will allow you to create many wonderful memories together.