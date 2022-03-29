Behavioural Health Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook, Competition & Scope During 2022-2028

Behavioural Health Market Size (2022) US$ 128.2 Bn Projected Market Value (2028) US$ 156.3 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2028) 3.4% CAGR Region With Dominant Market Share North America

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled “Behavioural Health Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022–2028”, the global behavioural health market is expected to expand at 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028.

North America is expected to hold the highest revenue share in the global behavioural health market over the forecast period. Currently, over 43.8 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from mental illness, which is fuelling demand for behavioral health services. Developing economies are witnessing large demand for home care services, day care services, and internet-counselling services, which is further expected to boost revenue growth of the behavioural health market in emerging markets.

Request for the Report Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5375

Global Behavioural Health Market: Segmental Analysis & Forecast

The global behavioural health market is segmented based on service type, disorder type, and region. Based on service type the market is segmented into outpatient counselling, intensive case management, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment, emergency mental health service and others. The inpatient hospital treatment services type segment is expected to represent highest revenue share in the global behavioural health market. Home-based treatment services are expected to gain popularity among people in the coming years and this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

Based on disorder type the market is segmented into the anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, eating disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD), substance abuse disorder and others. Among all disorder types, the anxiety disorder segment is anticipated to continue to lead the global behavioural health market due to a high patient pool globally and high adoption of behavioural health therapy among patients suffering from anxiety issues. According to the WHO, globally 260 million people are suffering from anxiety disorder.

Increased exposure to drugs and alcohol among young adults and strengthening insurance coverage policies for mental health are identified as key trends among end users in the global behavioural health market. Furthermore, rehabilitation programs for substance abuse disorder patients, outpatient counselling for ADHD affected children, and campaigns to spread awareness regarding mental disorders and drug addiction, etc. are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the global behavioural health market. Government initiatives to reduce the burden of mental illness and rehabilitation services by non-government organizations (NGO) are further expected to positively impact revenue growth of the global behavioural health market.

Global Behavioural Health Market: Competition Analysis

The global market for behavioural health is fragmented with many local and regional level players operating in the worldwide market. Some of the key players featured in the global behavioural health market report include Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc., Universal Health Services Inc., Magellan Health Inc., National Mentor Holdings Inc., Behavioral Health Services Inc., Behavioral Health Network Inc., North Range Behavioral Health, Strategic Behavioral Health LLC, Seton Healthcare Family (Ascension Health) and Ocean Mental Health Services Inc. etc. among others.

Request for the complete TOC of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/behavioral-health-market/table-of-content

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

​United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com