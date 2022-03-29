Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market 2022 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2031

According to the non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers’ industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in the market will increase at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021-2031.

The report also forecasts that the market will surpass a valuation of ~US$ 287.6 Mn by the end of 2021. Non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers can be monitored and managed from remote location via devices such as smartphones, computers or via smart assistants deployed in a household. Hence, application of these smart irrigation controllers is increasing in residential sector.

Demand for non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers market is increasing due to cost-effectiveness and minimized water waste. These controllers also offers better long-term landscape health, internet of things (IoT)-based ecosystem for smart irrigation, and smart notifications in case of abnormalities.

Further, better ability and advantages of non-agriculture smart irrigation controller products over traditional controllers are is creating conducive environment for the demand in the market.

These smart irrigation controllers also provide better product design and development, customization service, restructuring of the supply chain for higher efficiency. This is expected to offer incremental growth opportunities for the key players.

Governments initiatives for supporting water conservation is increasing the adoption of smart irrigation systems. Also, factors such as the need for efficient irrigation systems, development of smart cities, and reduced cost of sensors and controllers used in smart irrigation systems are expected to propel the demand for smart irrigation products.

Key Takeaways

By type, the standalone irrigation controllers segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global demand for non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers market during the forecast period.

The smart irrigation sprinkler controllers segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 15.4% through 2031.

through 2031. By application, the adoption of non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers in industrial segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 13.9% between 2021 & 2031.

between 2021 & 2031. India is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of around 22.0% through 2031.

through 2031. In Japan, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of ~17.3% over the next ten years.

“Implementation of advanced technologies such as IoT/M2M sensors and remote control technologies in irrigation systems for various applications such as industrial, commercial, and industrial application will create opportunities for non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers market.” says FMI analyst.

Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5575

Innovation in Communication Methods to Have a Positive Impact on Market

Connected technologies are becoming an integral part of smart deployments, and manufacturers are increasingly trying to integrate smartphone control functionality into their systems. Most of the smart home-based irrigation controllers are integrating functionalities that can enable them to communicate through smart home systems via voice, using smart assistant devices such as Amazon Alexa.

For instance, in March, 2018, Rain Bird launched Alexa-enabled controllers. Users are able to control their irrigation systems using the voice-activated personal assistant

There is continuous advancement in communication technologies which is creating potential opportunities for the non-agriculture smart irrigation controller market. It helps growers or residential users to access their irrigation systems remotely.

Advanced wireless sensors offer convenience, mobility, etc. and radio frequency technology in irrigation systems provides connectivity with wireless signal communication systems. These aforementioned factors are expected to provide an impetus to the demand in the market.

Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Industry Outlook by Category By Type: Plug-in Irrigation Controllers

Standalone Irrigation Controllers

Smart Irrigation Sprinkler Controllers By Application: Industrial

Commercial

Residential By Region: North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

More Valuable Insights on Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market

Future Market Insight’s report on the non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers industry research is segmented into three major sections – type (plug-in irrigation controllers, standalone irrigation controllers, smart irrigation sprinkler controllers), application (industrial, commercial, residential), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers demand outlook.

Buy Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5575