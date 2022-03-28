Most family-friendly ski resorts in the USA

While some holidaymakers love nothing more than heading away on a relaxing beach vacation, others prefer to head for the snow and slopes and go skiing.

And there’s no shortage of awesome skiing resorts in the USA, many of which are perfect for the whole family to enjoy, however experienced they are.

But where should you head to if you’re looking for a family-friendly ski resort that is as enjoyable for the kids as it is the adults?

After analyzing the 100 highest rates resorts across the country on a range of family-friendly factors, from the total length of ‘easy’ runs, the cost of a lift pass for a family of four, the availability of people movers and more, industry experts reveal the best family-friendly ski resorts in the USA.

Top 10 family-friendly US ski resorts

Rank Resort State Index Score 1 Vail Colorado 6.4 2 Park City Utah 6.3 3 Breckenridge Colorado 6.1 4 Keystone Colorado 6.0 5 Big Sky Resort Montana 5.9 6 Sunday River Maine 5.8 7 Stratton Vermont 5.7 8 Mammoth Mountain California 5.7 9 Beaver Creek Colorado 5.6 10 Angel Fire New Mexico 5.5

VAIL, COLORADO

With a 4.6/5 star test report score, 57km of ‘easy’ runs, an hourly lift capacity of 63,658 and 7 people movers, Vail in Colorado takes the #1 spot as the best ski resort for families in the US and as one of the best family ski resorts in Colorado.

PARK CITY, UTAH

One of the best family ski resorts in Utah, Park City takes the second spot in our ranking of the most family-friendly ski resorts in the US, with a 3.9/5 star test report score, 27km of ‘easy’ runs, an hourly lift capacity of 78,210 and a cost of just $276 for lift passes for 2 adults and 2 kids.

BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO

The second of Colorado’s ski resorts in the top spots, Breckenridge takes the #3 rank, with a 4.3/5 star test report score, 28km of ‘easy’ runs and 10 people movers available.

The Ski Resorts with the Most Affordable Lift Passes for a Family of 4