Most family-friendly ski resorts in the USA
Harry Johnson
Resorts
100 highest rates resorts across the country have been analyzed on a range of family-friendly factors, from the total length of ‘easy’ runs, the cost of a lift pass for a family of four, the availability of people movers and more

While some holidaymakers love nothing more than heading away on a relaxing beach vacation, others prefer to head for the snow and slopes and go skiing.

And there’s no shortage of awesome skiing resorts in the USA, many of which are perfect for the whole family to enjoy, however experienced they are.

But where should you head to if you’re looking for a family-friendly ski that is as enjoyable for the kids as it is the adults?

After analyzing the 100 highest rates resorts across the country on a range of family-friendly factors, from the total length of ‘easy’ runs, the cost of a lift pass for a family of four, the availability of people movers and more, industry experts reveal the best family-friendly ski resorts in the USA.

Top 10 family-friendly US ski resorts

RankResortStateIndex Score
1VailColorado6.4
2Park CityUtah6.3
3BreckenridgeColorado6.1
4KeystoneColorado6.0
5Big Sky ResortMontana5.9
6Sunday RiverMaine5.8
7StrattonVermont5.7
8Mammoth MountainCalifornia5.7
9Beaver CreekColorado5.6
10Angel FireNew Mexico5.5

VAIL, COLORADO

With a 4.6/5 star test report score, 57km of ‘easy’ runs, an hourly lift capacity of 63,658 and 7 people movers, Vail in Colorado takes the #1 spot as the best ski resort for families in the US and as one of the best family ski resorts in Colorado.

PARK CITY, UTAH

One of the best family ski resorts in Utah, Park City takes the second spot in our ranking of the most family-friendly ski resorts in the US, with a 3.9/5 star test report score, 27km of ‘easy’ runs, an hourly lift capacity of 78,210 and a cost of just $276 for lift passes for 2 adults and 2 kids.

BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO

The second of Colorado’s ski resorts in the top spots, Breckenridge takes the #3 rank, with a 4.3/5 star test report score, 28km of ‘easy’ runs and 10 people movers available.

The Ski Resorts with the Most Affordable Lift Passes for a Family of 4

RankResortStateAdults Lift PassKids Lift Pass2 Adults + 2 Kids
1Great DivideMontana$48$20$136
2Discovery Ski AreaMontana$49$26$150
3Lost Trail Powder MountainMontana$46$36$164
4Bridger Bowl – BozemanMontana$63$25$176
5Bogus BasinIdaho$64$25$178
6Brundage MountainIdaho$70$26$192
7Mt. Hood SkibowlOregon$59$38$194
8Mt. BakerWashington$69$29$195
9Brian HeadUtah$59$43$204
10Dodge RidgeCalifornia$78$28$212
11Silver MountainIdaho$62$47$218
1249 Degrees North Mountain ResortWashington$62$49$222
13Windham MountainNew York$98$15$226
14=Donner Ski RanchCalifornia$79$39$236
14=PowderhornColorado$79$39$236
14=White PassWashington$69$49$236
17Red Lodge MountainMontana$84$35$238
18LovelandColorado$85$35$240
19Wolf CreekColorado$80$41$242
20ApacheNew Mexico$74$54$256
21Wenatchee – Mission RidgeWashington$74$54$256
22Whitefish Mountain ResortMontana$85$43$256
23Alyeska Resort – GirdwoodAlaska$89$45$268
24Cannon MountainNew Hampshire$79$57$272
25Angel FireNew Mexico$79$59$276
