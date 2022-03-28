Tourism Seychelles Strengthens Important Ties with GCC

Staying true to its mission to maintain and strengthen relationships in various key markets, Tourism Seychelles Office attended ‘Murex D’Or’, held Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Atlantis Palm Dubai. The world-renowned Arab award ceremony was part of a series of prestigious annual events in the Middle East for influential Arab and international performers.

Traditionally hosted in Lebanon, the globally recognized ceremony was, for the first time, held outside of Lebanon, presenting an opportunity for Tourism Seychelles to link the destination to new partners in the region.

Amongst the region’s biggest names in music and entertainment and dazzling performances, attendees had the opportunity to witness performances and award presentations to some of the region’s biggest names in music and entertainment.

Present in Dubai for the occasion, the Director General for Destination Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, highlights the importance of the destination’s brand at the memorable ‘Murex D’or’ event; “The GGC region has always been a region of interest to the destination, and we’ve now seen its potential, especially at the height of the pandemic where it ranked amongst our top markets. This event was about mentions, connections and strengthening our ties to our audience in the Middle East.”

Also in attendance, Tourism Seychelles’ Middle East Representative, Mr. Ahmed Fathallah, remarked:

“We are deeply honored to be a part of such a momentous and grand occasion.”

“The past two years have been tumultuous, and it is refreshing and encouraging to see Murex D’or reorganizing their ceremony in a safe and secure manner. As we prepare to return to normalcy, it is critical that we do so in a responsible and safe manner.”

During his remarks, Mr. Fathallah mentioned the latest advisory developments which now states that travelers who have been vaccinated are not required to take a PCR test upon arrival, making travel to the islands less stressful.

Only four hours away, with incredible air connectivity through multiple airlines, Seychelles offers a perfect escape to visitors.

Visitors can visit advisory.seychelles.travel for entry requirements for Seychelles