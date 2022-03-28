Shots fired Panic at Cancun Airport was not a shooting

A number of media outlets, including The Sun in the UK, had been reporting gunfire in Terminal 3 at Cancun International Airport in Mexico.

No information was yet available on the airport’s website or social media.

With spring break in the United States going on, Cancun always has been a favorite among students to vacation, party, and go wild.

Today visitors arriving in Cancun were running for their lives after what appeared to be gunshots were heard in the terminal.

This caused panic and evacuation by authorities.

eTurboNews Security Expert Dr. Peter Tarlow, who is also involved in training tourism police in Mexico received information from federal police sources in Mexico City, that the gunshots were mistaken for an x-ray machine in the baggage area of the airport that had exploded.

It’s not clear why the machine exploded, but it becomes more and more clear no deadly shootings had been taking place at Cancun airport.

The event caused panic and some injuries among fleeing passengers. People are said to have been trampled on as the crowds desperately tried to reach safety.

People were seen hiding behind counters and doors.

The American Consulate posted on Twitter. “We are aware of reports of a security incident at @cancuniairport. Follow instructions of local authorities and monitor local news for updates. U.S. citizens should contact loved ones directly or check-in on social media.”

▶ #VIDEO | Otro clip de los momentos de pánico en el Aeropuerto Internacional de #Cancún tras balacera https://t.co/EVO1xylJcF pic.twitter.com/va2Ejv6tWy March 28, 2022

Recently a number of gun incidents were reported in Cancun, mostly related to rival drug gangs.