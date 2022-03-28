Russia is threatening ‘unfriendly’ Western countries with visa restrictions

Russia’s Foreign Minister announced today that a new presidential decree “on retaliatory visa measures in connection with the ‘unfriendly’ actions of a number of foreign states” is currently being drafted by the Russian government.

According to the minister, Moscow will introduce new visa restrictions for citizens of ‘unfriendly states’ as part of its retaliation for the international sanctions imposed on Russia amid its ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine.

“This act will introduce a number of restrictions on entry into the territory of Russia,” the minister said.

Last week, the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki urged Western states to stop issuing visas for Russian citizens as part of new sanctions against Russian Federation.

“Another suggestion is to freeze visas for all Russians,” he said, explaining that, in his opinion, this was necessary to make Russians aware of what was happening in Ukraine.

Belgium previously voiced a similar proposal.

Japan earlier froze the issuance of visas to certain categories of Russians, while Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, and the Czech Republic have stopped issuing visas to all of the country’s citizens.

Czech Republic and Norway have also suspended the acceptance of documents for a residence permit.

The Russian list of ‘unfriendly states,’ which initially featured just two countries – the USA and Czech Republic – was significantly expanded in March in the wake of the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West over Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, and it includes all the European Union member countries, Ukraine, the UK, Canada, Japan, and others.

All ‘unfriendly’ countries are subject to various retaliation measures, restrictions and specific requirements from Russia.

Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered all payments for the natural gas from the ‘unfriendly states’ to be switched to rubles – a measure which was collectively rejected today by the G7.

Another Russia’s retaliation initiative now requires any Russian business wishing to work with companies from countries on the ‘unfriendly’ list to receive government permission first.