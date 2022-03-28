United Airlines Newark – Zurich Flight UA134 safe emergency landing in Shannon

United Airlines Flight 134 from Newark to Zurich to Newark declared an emergency over the Atlantic ocean 5 hours into its flight, was rerouted to Shannon, Ireland and landed safely at 10.41 am Ireland time.

The flight took off at 11.52 pm from Newark Sunday night with a delay of more than 5 hours delay. The regular departure time would have been 6.20 pm.

The flight is operated on a Boeing 767-322 ER widebody aircraft.

According to the United Airlines flight status report, the flight has been reverted to Shannon in Ireland and is scheduled to land in Shannon at 10.40 am local time, Monday morning. Shannon seems to be the closest airport from the current position of the aircraft.

Currently, #UA134 is cruising at 20,000 feet with a reduced speed of 379 mph heading over the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland.

It’s not known how many passengers and crew are on board.

A reason for the emergency is not known.

The United Airlines return flight from Zurich to Newark on Monday, March 28 has been canceled already.

UA134 landed safely in Shannon at 10.41 am local time.