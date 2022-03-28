Countries Russian Tourists can still visit

According to public information in Russia and without guarantee of accuracy, travel and tourism relations are active and working between the Russian Federation and the following countries.
Visas and vaccination certificates by Russian tourists may be required. Some destinations allow charter, other regular direct flights to Russia.
Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines seemed to be a lifeline for potential Russian tourists and visitors to Russia to travel at this time.’
Due to banking limitations, Russian credit cards may not work, and ATM machine may not accept debit cards issued in Russia.
The list of countries accepting visitors from Russia currently include:
- Abkhazia, land border
- Austria, no direct flights
- Azerbaijan, direct flights
- Albania, no direct flights
- Andorra is open, but impossible because neighboring countries France & Spain do not accept transit
- Argentina, no direct flights
- Armenia, direct flights
- Belarus, direct flights
- Bahamas, direct flights also charter allowed
- Bahrain, direct flights
- Bulgaria, no direct flights
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, no direct flights, via Belgrade or Istanbul
- Brazil, no direct flight
- Cambodia, no direct flights
- Chile, no direct flights
- Colombia, no direct flights
- Croatia
- Cuba, direct flights
- Cyprus, direct flights
- Dominican Republic, direct flights
- Egypt – direct flights
- Estonia, no direct flights
- Ethiopia, direct flights
- Georgia, no direct flights
- Greece, no direct flight
- Hungary, direct flights
- India, direct flights
- Indonesia, no direct flights
- Ireland, no direct flights
- Israel
- Jordan, direct flights
- Kenya, no direct flights
- Kazakhstan, direct flights
- Lebanon, direct flights
- Kyrgyzstan, direct flights
- Malaysia : Only Langkawi, no direct flight
- Maldives, no direct flights
- Mauritius, no direct flight
- Mexico, direct flights
- Moldova, no direct flights
- Mongolia, no direct flights
- Montenegro
- Morocco, direct flights
- Nepal, no direct flights
- Norway, regular flights
- North Macedonia, direct flights
- Oman, no direct flights
- Peru, no direct flights
- Philippines, no direct flights
- Romania, no direct flights, but charter
- Qatar, direct flights
- Saudi Arabia, direct flights expected soon
- Serbia, direct flights
- Seychelles, direct flights
- Slovenia, direct flights
- South Africa, no direct flights
- Sri Lanka, direct flights
- Tajikistan, regular flights
- Tanzania, no direct flights,
- Thailand, direct flights
- Tunisia, no direct flights
- Turkey, direct flights
- United Arab Emirates, direct flights
- U.K.
- USA
- Uzbekistan, direct flights
- Vatican ok, but impossible since Italy is not allowing transit
- Venezuela, direct flights
- Vietnam, no direct flight
- Zimbabwe, no direct flights
Countries that have a strict NO RUSSIAN TOURISTS, VISITORS policy because of the current invasion of Ukraine by Russia include
- Australia
- Belgium
- Bhutan
- Canada
- China
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Malaysia except for Langkawi
- Iran
- Iceland
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Myanmar
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Poland
- Portugal
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Sweden
- South Korea
- Taiwan