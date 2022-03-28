Countries Russian Tourists can still visit

According to public information in Russia and without guarantee of accuracy, travel and tourism relations are active and working between the Russian Federation and the following countries.

Visas and vaccination certificates by Russian tourists may be required. Some destinations allow charter, other regular direct flights to Russia.

Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines seemed to be a lifeline for potential Russian tourists and visitors to Russia to travel at this time.’

Due to banking limitations, Russian credit cards may not work, and ATM machine may not accept debit cards issued in Russia.

The list of countries accepting visitors from Russia currently include:

Abkhazia, land border

Austria, no direct flights

Azerbaijan, direct flights

Albania, no direct flights

Andorra is open, but impossible because neighboring countries France & Spain do not accept transit

Argentina, no direct flights

Armenia, direct flights

Belarus, direct flights

Bahamas, direct flights also charter allowed

Bahrain, direct flights

Bulgaria, no direct flights

Bosnia & Herzegovina, no direct flights, via Belgrade or Istanbul

Brazil, no direct flight

Cambodia, no direct flights

Chile, no direct flights

Colombia, no direct flights

Croatia

Cuba, direct flights

Cyprus, direct flights

Dominican Republic, direct flights

Egypt – direct flights

Estonia, no direct flights

Ethiopia, direct flights

Georgia, no direct flights

Greece, no direct flight

Hungary, direct flights

India, direct flights

Indonesia, no direct flights

Ireland, no direct flights

Israel

Jordan, direct flights

Kenya, no direct flights

Kazakhstan, direct flights

Lebanon, direct flights

Kyrgyzstan, direct flights

Malaysia : Only Langkawi, no direct flight

Maldives, no direct flights

Mauritius, no direct flight

Mexico, direct flights

Moldova, no direct flights

Mongolia, no direct flights

Montenegro

Morocco, direct flights

Nepal, no direct flights

Norway, regular flights

North Macedonia, direct flights

Oman, no direct flights

Peru, no direct flights

Philippines, no direct flights

Romania, no direct flights, but charter

Qatar, direct flights

Saudi Arabia, direct flights expected soon

Serbia, direct flights

Seychelles, direct flights

Slovenia, direct flights

South Africa, no direct flights

Sri Lanka, direct flights

Tajikistan, regular flights

Tanzania, no direct flights,

Thailand, direct flights

Tunisia, no direct flights

Turkey, direct flights

United Arab Emirates, direct flights

U.K.

USA

Uzbekistan, direct flights

Vatican ok, but impossible since Italy is not allowing transit

Venezuela, direct flights

Vietnam, no direct flight

Zimbabwe, no direct flights

For more updates click here.

Countries that have a strict NO RUSSIAN TOURISTS, VISITORS policy because of the current invasion of Ukraine by Russia include