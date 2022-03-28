Calgary to London Heathrow new non-stop flight

WstJet inaugural flight from Calgary International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport with the arrival of flight WS18 at 12:00 pm local time was the start of a new route for this Canadian carrier.

This new service complements WestJet’s already existing flights to London-Gatwick with the airline offering up to nine times weekly service between Calgary and London this summer.

Chris Hedlin, WestJet Vice-President, Network & Alliance said. “This new route not only strengthens Alberta’s travel and tourism pipeline but creates new opportunities for our guests to benefit from access to one of the most connected global aviation hubs.”

Saturday’s flight from WestJet’s global hub in Calgary furthers the airline’s commitment to Alberta as it continues to rebuild transatlantic connectivity between Canada and Europe.

WestJet’s service to Europe from YYC Calgary International airport now includes non-stop flights to London-Heathrow, London Gatwick and Paris with service to Rome and Dublin set to begin in May.

“We look forward to providing Canadians and Europeans with enhanced connectivity from Western Canada as we further our commitment to supporting the economic recovery of inbound tourism on both sides of the Atlantic,” continued Hedlin.

Details of WestJet’s new service between Calgary and London Heathrow:

Route Peak Frequency Start Date Calgary – London Heathrow 4x weekly March 26, 2022

“WestJet’s new non-stop route from YYC to London Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, is welcomed by those looking to access the world’s premier financial and business centre and those eager for a direct connection to explore London’s culture and landmarks. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the pond to experience the traditional Indigenous lands and warm hospitality our region is known for.”

– Bob Sartor, President & CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority

“The UK is key to Alberta’s international recovery strategy,” said David Goldstein, CEO, Travel Alberta. “Establishing this critical link is essential to our province’s competitiveness as a business and leisure destination.”

– David Goldstein, CEO Travel Alberta

“Congratulations to WestJet for continuing to invest in new ways to connect Calgarians and our economy to the world. London Heathrow is a critical access point for business and leisure travellers and will be of great benefit to investors and tourists who want world class access to our region.”

– Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary

“Having direct flight access to Heathrow, enhancing connectivity to London, a global capital market and business hub will further enhance Alberta’s competitiveness for investment and trade. This is also the latest signal to global investors of confidence in Alberta’seconomy and economic recovery. We look forward to putting these flights to good use bringing investors and business to our province who will bring with them capital and jobs for Albertans.”

– Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta Rick Christiaanse Invest Alberta

“WestJet’s non-stop service to the globally recognized London Heathrow Airport is great news for ensuring continued investment and talent attraction to our city as we work together to make Calgary the destination of choice for the world’s best entrepreneurs.”

– Brad Parry, Interim President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development