New Life Breathed into Return of Roma Travel Show

The live travel events sector comes back to life after the expected agony of the pandemic. On the heels of the recent BMT (Mediterranean Tourism Exchange) held in Naples, the Roma Travel Show (RTS) is back. RTS is an international event that aims to promote the restart of an efficient and safe tourism supply chain.

The second edition of the Roma Travel Show is scheduled to be held from May 6-8, 2022, at Palazzo dei Congressi. The event is free and open to the public and to tourism operators. It is a guideline for expert advisors to create the best travel experience, whether it be a wedding, or a holiday to relax, discover, or seek adventure.

The Roma Travel Show is proposed as a meeting point between the final user and all the actors of organized tourism, from trade associations to tour operators. It involves all the actors of the organized supply chain in the world of travel based on guarantee, safety, and assistance criteria.

In the 2022 edition, the international appointment focuses on Speciale Italia, a country to be explored in all its beauty and its entire length, among 282 archaeological sites; 7,914 km of coastline; 1,200 alpine peaks; 536 monuments; and 4,158 museums for a total of 4,976 places to visit, experience. and enjoy.

Roma Travel Show contributes to the (re)discovery of the Bel Paese (Beautiful Country).

It promotes eco-sustainable initiatives, food and wine tours, and slow tourism, while supporting and encouraging the participation of operators in these special sectors.

Not only Italy, however, is involved in this event. There is also space for the many tourism areas in which the sector is specialized in at an international level. Among the many proposals are those including eco-sustainable and food and wine itineraries, spiritual tourism, sports, music, cinema, art, and new trends such as those dedicated to wellness and wow travel, tailor-made by travel specialists.

Born from the experience of the company organizing events such as RomaSposa – International Bridal Show and Bmii – Borsa del Matrimonio (Wedding Bourse) in Italy, the Roma Travel Show returns to the international trade fair calendar with a second appointment, thanks to the success of the first edition which launched in January 2020 when over 15,000 visitors chose the event to discover the proposals of the 120 exhibitors, including about 400 travel agencies representing many tour operators and thousands of B2C and B2B commercial operations.

As part of the Roma Travel Show 2022, there will also be an area reserved for sector operators, Rts Business, which is aimed at incoming companies, and for the destinations of Rome and Lazio, which will meet with specialist buyers, especially from abroad. On May 6 and 7, the Bmii – Borsa del Matrimonio in Italia – returns for a seventh edition and provides the widest overview of the products and services made in Italy for a wedding day.