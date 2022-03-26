Battle of the Low-Cost Carriers: Italian Style!

As COVID-19 restrictions ease and travel begins to open up around the world, it may be the low-cost carriers that would-be travelers turn to as they venture out again. Many people have had to scale back on living expenses, and societies have all learned to be cautious. So dipping travel toes into the budget-friendly skies seems the logical route to start with.

Using Italy as a microcosm of the world and an example of what is happening in the LCC arena, let’s start with a look at not only LCCs but ULCCs – ultra-low-cost carriers – as well.

Ryanair

Ryanair DAC is an Irish ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Swords, Dublin, Republic of Ireland, with its primary operational bases at Dublin and London Stansted airports. The airline is expanding in Italy starting in the summer with 22 routes and 120 weekly flights. To add to the acceleration of flights, Ryanair’s commercial director, Jason McGuinness, encourages the Italian Government to eliminate the municipal surcharge. Since November 2021, Ryanair has launched a maxi network of over 720 routes (47 new) focusing on Venice and Fiumicino airports.

Play

Fly Play hf. is an Icelandic ultra-low-cost airline headquartered in Reykjavík with a hub at Keflavík International Airport. This airline is making its Italian debut with a direct flight connection from Bologna to Reykjavik. Play’s business model offers low-cost flights between European cities and Iceland, both as a point-to-point and as an intermediate stop for services to the US at low fares prices.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier with its head office in Budapest, Hungary. In Italy, the airline is focusing on Venice and Rome. A few months after the opening of the Rome Fiumicino base, Wizz Air established itself as the first operator on the Leonardo Da Vinci Airport with 13 new routes for summer 2022, and Madrid inaugurated the base at Marco Polo in Venice with 17 new routes. The airline recently announced 3 new routes from Rome Fiumicino, Naples, and Bari to the island of Skiathos.

EasyJet

EasyJet plc is a British multinational low-cost airline group headquartered at London Luton Airport. It operates domestic and international scheduled services on over 1,000 routes in more than 30 countries via its affiliate airlines EasyJet UK, EasyJet Switzerland, and EasyJet Europe. The airline relaunched its network in Italy, with the first group of routes from Venice to Mykonos and Kos, from Naples to Kos, Santorini to Kefalonia, Bari to Paris, and Turin to London Gatwick.

Vueling airline

Vueling S.A. is a Spanish low-cost airline based at El Prat de Llobregat in Greater Barcelona with hubs at Barcelona–El Prat Airport, Paris-Orly Airport in Paris, Franc,e and Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy. The airline is offering 5 new routes from Paris Orly to Italy in addition to direct flights from Fiumicino to 10 Spanish cities, Greece, Croatia, France, the Netherlands and the UK. From Florence Vueling will offer 11 routes to destinations in Spain, Greece, France, the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK, in addition to flights to Catania and Palermo.

Volotea

Volotea is a Spanish low-cost airline registered in Castrillón, Asturias, Spain with bases in Spain, Italy, France. and Greece. The airline has strengthened its network with 2 new flights from Turin to Athens and from Palermo to Lille, while the Turin-Santorini will take off from July 4, 2022. The Spanish carrier is also adding exclusive direct services from Naples to Pantelleria, to connections from Venice, Verona, Turin, Milan Bergamo, Bologna, and Genoa.

Neos airline

Neos is an Italian airline headquartered in Somma Lombardo, Lombardy. This Italy LCC has a wide offer to the south mainland and the islands from Verona, Malpensa, and Fiumicino with 23 connections per week.