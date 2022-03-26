Vibrator Motor Market Outlook Cover New Business Strategy with Upcoming Opportunity 2027

A vibrator motor is a compact-sized coreless DC motor which alerts users on receiving a signal by vibrating and is thus known as a vibrator motor. These types of motors are widely used in multiple applications, including cell phones, handsets, pagers and others. There are various types of vibrator motors available in the market, such as linear resonance actuators, brushless coins, PCB mounted motors and others. Brushed coin motors are the most commonly adopted vibrator motors due their versatility in application and compact size. These types of motors are expected to remain the most lucrative in the market due to their versatility in applications as they are compact and use no moving parts. In addition, sales of brushed coin motors and brushless coin motors is projected to register parallel expansion, although the latter is estimated to account for relatively lower revenues throughout the forecast period. Some types of electric engraving tools also use vibrator motors, which are used to induce motion into the needle or cutting tool. With economic growth becoming normal in developing countries, a rise in purchasing power of people has been noticed, which will fuel the consumer spending on cell phones and other electronic systems. All these factors are expected to foster the vibrator motor market growth.

Global Vibrator Motor Market: Dynamics

The market of vibrator motors is growing due to rising production of mobile gadgets and electronics systems. Demand for vibration motors is expected to stay strong in the consumer electronics industry and the industry, it is anticipated, will account for a majority of the demand for vibration motors, globally. To expanded their product portfolio and maintain competitiveness in the market, market players are working on enhancing their technological expertise. On account of these factors, the demand is likely to remain lucrative during the forecast period

Entry of new players and new technologies in the market might become a restraining factor for the vibrator motor market. However, bulk production of vibration motors will reduce their initial cost and this is anticipated to affect the global vibrators motors market positively during the forecast period.

Global Vibrator Motor Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is expected to remain the most lucrative region in the global vibrator motor market. There are a number of manufacturers in this region who are investing in vibrator motor market. Countries, such as China and India, will make the Asia Pacific market one of the faster growing markets due to the high growth in automotive production in these countries. Europe, followed by North America, is expected to show stagnant growth during the forecast period. Latin America is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the vibrator motor market over the forecast period. Japan, being the hub of electronic manufacturing, is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. In 2015, Nidec Corporation, a Japanese company announced to spend $827 million or more, over the next few years, to increase the production of vibration motors. Demand for vibrator motors from Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and the fast growing consumer electronic industry.

Global Vibrator Motor Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Global Vibrator Motor market are:

Nidec Corporation

AAC Technologies

Samsung

KOTL

Sanyo

DMEGC

JAHWA

Denso corporation

Chiaphua Components Group of Companies

WOLONG Group

GW Electric Co., Ltd

Shanghai Micro Motor Co., Ltd

Shenzhen VILLON Opotech Co., Ltd

