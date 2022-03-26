Easter Escape at Hotel Arts Barcelona: Mediterranean in Spring with Happy Kids

With Barcelona’s balmy April temperatures beckoning, Hotel Arts Barcelona is ready to open the doors to spring and sunshine with fun-filled family stays on the Mediterranean over the Easter break.

Located only a stone’s throw from the beach, the upscale urban retreat is the ideal base for families who want to keep their kids’ joy levels high and explore the city between scrumptious alfresco meals, Easter egg hunts and afternoons lazing by the pool. Groups of friends, in the meantime, will find a vibrant nightlife, independent shops and top-rated cultural sites all within walking distance, with soothing spa treatments awaiting weary heritage hunters at 43 the Spa floating high above the city.

Springtime dining at the hotel’s two terrace restaurants, Marina Restaurant and Lokal, comes with invigorating smells of the sea brought in by the breeze and comforting pool and garden views. Matching the alfresco experience are crisp Mediterranean flavours based around salads and light mains. Those who like their seafood will never run out of options either with everything from seafood paella, mussels in white wine and bacallà cooked to perfection with exquisite mastery.

Hotel Arts Barcelona boasts stunning panoramic views from its unique location on the waterfront.

The lavish Easter Brunch on April 17 at Lokal will span the large, family-friendly indoor space and the restaurant’s terrace, offering special welcome drinks and a bottomless buffet of classic local flavours and Easter specialties. For adults and kids alike, a mega-buffet overflowing with sweet treats from chef pâtissier Sylvain Guyez promises to be the pièce de résistance, while the Easter Bunny’s surprise hop-in will undoubtedly put an extra big smile on the faces of the little ones.

Throughout the Easter break, Hotel Arts Barcelona will be upping its already extensive Arts Kids programme with fun Easter-themed activities. Kids can have their fill of face painting and bunny mask-making workshops, Easter egg decoration and hunts, as well as enjoying surprise welcome amenities.

Families can choose from two Easter packages, each including family accommodation with stunning views of the shoreline and delicious daily breakfast with local specialties and organic products at Lokal restaurant. Balancing quality time together with moments of peace and quiet thanks to the supervised kids’ activities, the packages hit multiple sweet spots.

One-Room Family Easter Package (from €411++ per night)includes:

Luxurious accommodation for two adults and one child (12 years old or under)

Breakfast buffet at Lokal restaurant

Special Easter welcome amenity

Daily Arts Kids activities

Complimentary parking

Two-Room Family Easter Package (from €615++ per night)includes:

Accommodation in a luxurious guestroom for two adults

Savings of 50% on a connecting room for the children (12 years old or under)

Breakfast buffet at Lokal restaurant

Special Easter welcome amenity

Daily Arts Kids activities

Complimentary parking

About Hotel Arts Barcelona:

Hotel Arts Barcelona boasts stunning panoramic views from its unique location on the waterfront, in the heart of the city’s Port Olímpic neighbourhood. Designed by renowned architect Bruce Graham, Hotel Arts features 44 floors of exposed glass and steel, making it a prominent feature of Barcelona’s skyline. The waterfront hotel’s 455 rooms and 28 exclusive The Penthouses feature sleek, modern design complemented by an impressive 20th century collection of works by contemporary Catalan and Spanish artists. Hotel Arts is one of the premier culinary destinations in Barcelona with 2 Michelin-starred Enoteca helmed by the illustrious, 5 Michelin-starred chef Paco Perez and Arola restaurant with a creative menu of reinvented tapas by Spanish celebrity chef Sergi Arola. Guests seeking a serene escape may enjoy signature treatments by renowned Spanish skin-care brand Natura Bisse overlooking the Mediterranean Sea at 43 The Spa. Recognized as one of the top business hotels in Spain, Hotel Arts provides over 3,000 square-feet of function space overlooking the Mediterranean in Arts 41, for board meetings and conferences as well as social events, weddings and celebrations. The hotel offers an additional 24,000 square-feet of function space, with the main meeting space located on the lower ground and second floors. For more information, please visit here.