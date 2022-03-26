SriLankan Airlines Matches Pre-COVID-19 Levels in India

As India does away with its air travel bubble limitations this upcoming summer season, SriLankan Airlines is reopening Indian skies on March 27, 2022, by doubling up to 88 weekly flights to India to match pre-COVID-19 levels. Consequently, customers will be doubly rewarded by SriLankan expanding its flight frequencies. Coupled together, it will effectively provide SriLankan Airlines’ passengers enhanced flight options and connectivity between India and destinations in the Maldives, the Far East, Oceania, Europe, and the Middle East.

In the travel and tourism works is the development of a ferry service between Colombo in Sri Lanka and Kochi in Kerala, India.

The Sri Lanka Minister of Tourism Development, John Amaratunga, supports the ferry as it will aid tourists from both countries in having access to alternate travel at a much lower cost.

SriLankan Airlines has continued to proactively expand into Indian markets during the past two years in spite of the many challenges arising from the pandemic. Accordingly, the airline launched operations to Seoul, Sydney, Kathmandu, Frankfurt, Paris, and Moscow between 2020 and 2021, while maintaining flights to the majority of its destinations in the pre-pandemic schedule. The airline expects to further establish its current network of routes within the next year for the benefit of passengers.

The airline’s Indian network currently covers the following cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Kochi, Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Bangalore. The reopening of Indian skies would allow a passenger to book a SriLankan Airlines’ flight from any of these Indian cities to any other online destination via Colombo. Similarly, passengers originating from non-Indian cities within the airline’s network could connect to any of the nine Indian cities that the airline flies to via Colombo.

India and Sri Lanka share rich cultural and racial ties along with a maritime border in the form of the Palk Strait for which India is the only neighbor of Sri Lanka separated by this body of water. India is Sri Lanka’s largest trading partner and made a nuclear energy pact with each other in 2015.