GaN-powered Chargers Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2031

The rising demand for powerful, flexible, fast, lightweight, and highly-rated charging solutions to support power backup in smartphones & tablets, laptops & notebooks, autonomous robots, and other devices is supporting growth of GaN-powered chargers market. According to a report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global GaN-powered chargers market is expected to surpass US$ 694.4 Mn in valuation in 2021.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a high-performance alternative to the traditional silicon used in charging devices. The gallium nitride compound can minimize power loss and achieve high switching frequency with the help of characteristics such as miniaturization, high breakdown voltage because of wide band gap, and low conduction resistance.

Smartphones will remain key application for the market. It is expected to account for nearly 35% of GaN-powered chargers sold through 2021-22.

Key Takeaways of GaN-powered Chargers Market Study

GaN-powered chargers market’s Y-o-Y growth rate is expected to improve by nearly 2% in comparison to 2020

The U.S. will account for dominant 85% of sales recorded in North America in 2021

The U.K. is expected to register solid y-o-y growth at over 13% in 2021

Germany, France, Russia, and Spain will be among other lucrative markets within Europe

While China is expected to remain dominant in East Asia, Japan will register growth at a higher rate within the market

“Key players are focusing on introduction of new solutions/products such as GaN technology and Next-Gen GaN-powered chargers for improving charging speed & system efficiency. This is expected to create lucrative prospects for growth in the coming years,” said an FMI analyst.

Disruptions Caused Due to COVID-19 Resulted in Declining Growth

The global shipments of GaN-powered chargers by power output such as 25W GaN chargers, 30W GaN chargers, 45W GaN chargers, 60W GaN chargers, and others declined in the first half of 2020 owing to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. According to FMI, the market registered declining growth of a -1.5% as compared to the original forecast in 2019.

Increasing Value of Gallium Nitride Technology Boost Growth

Consumption of GaN-powered chargers is increasing in the consumer electronics sector Gallium nitride technology offers various benefits such as higher switching frequency, enables faster wireless power transfer, and lower system cost. These benefits are primary factors driving GaN-powered chargers market. Silicon has its physical limitation and is therefore considered less efficient in delivering the required results.

GaN has therefore emerged as a preferred technology among telecommunication vendors since it is aiding in improving efficiency of various electronic devices. This is expected to support the GaN-powered chargers market growth.

Who is Winning?

Companies operating in the market have been focusing on offering innovations to gain competitive edge. Some of them are even conducting rigorous performance, reliability, and technology checks to review the safety and efficiency of these chargers.

Some of the leading market players are Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Belkin International, Inc., GaN Systems Inc., RAVPower, Baseus, and among others.

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global GaN-powered chargers market includes global industry analysis for 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The report provides valuable insights on the basis of power output (25W GaN chargers, 30W GaN chargers, 45W GaN chargers, 60W GaN chargers, 65W GaN chargers, 90W GaN chargers, 100W GaN chargers, and others), application (smartphones & tablets, laptops & notebooks, autonomous robots, industrial equipment, wireless charging, and others), and others across six major regions.