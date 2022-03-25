Transport Cases & Boxes Market Outlook Cover New Business Strategy with Upcoming Opportunity 2030

ESOMAR-certified firm Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published an all-encompassing study on the global transport cases and boxes market, estimating it to expanding at a growth rate exceeding 3% in 2021. Demand is largely stimulated by prolific advancements in military spending and burgeoning developments across the global shipping industry.

Furthermore, opportunities also abound across the chemical industry, with prolific advancements in manufacturing and packaging technologies pushed by increasing concerns regarding safe and secure transportation of hazardous material. Until 2021, the chemical industry reached US$ 69.3 Mn, with UK emerging at the forefront. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their presence across Western European countries, especially, UK, Germany, and France.

In addition, the automotive market is welcoming prominent transport cases and boxes manufacturers with open arms, with tremendous potential exhibited by the electric vehicles (EV) segment. Future Market Insights projects the automotive transport cases demand to aggrandize at nearly 4% until 2021, being valued at nearly US$ 150 Mn.

With electric car sales surpassing the 2 million mark in 2021, prospects appear extremely bright in the next five years. Hence, demand for robust packaging solutions for electric vehicle equipment is witnessing a credible rise, prompting the entry of key transport cases and boxes players.

Key Takeaways

By carrying capacity, demand for below 20 kg to remain dominant, registering 5.7 million unit sales by 2021-end

High durability and resistance to wear and tear to increase adoption of polyamide transport cases and boxes

3-5 kg transport boxes to account for nearly 40% revenue in 2021 by case weight

Extensive uptake anticipated across the military segment, followed by the chemical industry

Demand for waterproof cases and boxes to proliferate, capturing nearly 75% of the revenue share

Global transport cases and boxes market to expand at a value CAGR of 3% through 2030

“Heightening demand for container size standardization combined with concerns regarding environmental sustainability is prompting manufacturers to leverage eco-friendly solutions to enhance their product portfolios,” remarks the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The transport cases and boxes landscape is highly competitive, attributed to the presence of a multitude of regional and global level manufacturers. Key players profiled in the transport cases and boxes report include Pelican Products, Inc., PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH, SKB Corporation, Inc., GT Line Srl, bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH, Plastica Panaro S.r.l., Thermodyne International Ltd., C.H. Ellis Company, Inc., Plasticase Inc., Gator Cases Inc., GMOHLING Transportgeräte GmbH, Cases By Source, Inc., Procases Inc., and Shell-Case Design Ltd. among others.

In August 2022, bwh Spezialkoffer introduced the ALUshape presentation cases for prominent aluminum roofing manufacturers. Likewise, in September 2022, the company unveiled its SAFEDI event box, which is individually manufactured case suitable for transporting mobile charging and power supply equipment.

In November 2022, Pelican BioThermal doled out a series of deep freezer containers of temperatures ranging between -80 degrees to -20 degrees Celsius for pharmaceutical companies to disburse COVID-19 vaccines once they receive approval from the respective countries’ regulatory authorities.