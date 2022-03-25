Transport Cases & Boxes Market Outlook Cover New Business Strategy with Upcoming Opportunity 2030

ESOMAR-certified firm Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published an all-encompassing study on the global transport cases and boxes market, estimating it to expanding at a growth rate exceeding 3% in 2021. Demand is largely stimulated by prolific advancements in military spending and burgeoning developments across the global shipping industry.
Furthermore, opportunities also abound across the chemical industry, with prolific advancements in manufacturing and packaging technologies pushed by increasing concerns regarding safe and secure transportation of hazardous material. Until 2021, the chemical industry reached US$ 69.3 Mn, with UK emerging at the forefront. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their presence across Western European countries, especially, UK, Germany, and France.
In addition, the automotive market is welcoming prominent transport cases and boxes manufacturers with open arms, with tremendous potential exhibited by the electric vehicles (EV) segment. Future Market Insights projects the automotive transport cases demand to aggrandize at nearly 4% until 2021, being valued at nearly US$ 150 Mn.
With electric car sales surpassing the 2 million mark in 2021, prospects appear extremely bright in the next five years. Hence, demand for robust packaging solutions for electric vehicle equipment is witnessing a credible rise, prompting the entry of key transport cases and boxes players.
Key Takeaways
- By carrying capacity, demand for below 20 kg to remain dominant, registering 5.7 million unit sales by 2021-end
- High durability and resistance to wear and tear to increase adoption of polyamide transport cases and boxes
- 3-5 kg transport boxes to account for nearly 40% revenue in 2021 by case weight
- Extensive uptake anticipated across the military segment, followed by the chemical industry
- Demand for waterproof cases and boxes to proliferate, capturing nearly 75% of the revenue share
- Global transport cases and boxes market to expand at a value CAGR of 3% through 2030
“Heightening demand for container size standardization combined with concerns regarding environmental sustainability is prompting manufacturers to leverage eco-friendly solutions to enhance their product portfolios,” remarks the FMI analyst.
Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4426
Competitive Landscape
The transport cases and boxes landscape is highly competitive, attributed to the presence of a multitude of regional and global level manufacturers. Key players profiled in the transport cases and boxes report include Pelican Products, Inc., PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH, SKB Corporation, Inc., GT Line Srl, bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH, Plastica Panaro S.r.l., Thermodyne International Ltd., C.H. Ellis Company, Inc., Plasticase Inc., Gator Cases Inc., GMOHLING Transportgeräte GmbH, Cases By Source, Inc., Procases Inc., and Shell-Case Design Ltd. among others.
In August 2022, bwh Spezialkoffer introduced the ALUshape presentation cases for prominent aluminum roofing manufacturers. Likewise, in September 2022, the company unveiled its SAFEDI event box, which is individually manufactured case suitable for transporting mobile charging and power supply equipment.
In November 2022, Pelican BioThermal doled out a series of deep freezer containers of temperatures ranging between -80 degrees to -20 degrees Celsius for pharmaceutical companies to disburse COVID-19 vaccines once they receive approval from the respective countries’ regulatory authorities.
Buy Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4426
Key Segments Covered In Transport Cases & Boxes Industry Research
By Material Type :
- Plastic
- Polyethylene
- Polystyrene
- PET
- Polyamide
- Polypropylene
- Metal
- Leather
- Others
By Carrying Capacity :
- Less than 20 kg
- 20-50 kg
- 50-100 kg
- 100-150 kg
- 150 kg & above
By End-use :
- Military Equipment
- Photography & Music Equipment
- Medical and Fire Safety Equipment
- Measuring & Communication Equipment
- Electronics & Semiconductor Components
- Automotive & Mechanical Parts
- Chemicals
- Biotechnology
- Others
By Case Weight :
-
- 3-5 kg
- 5-10 kg
- 10-15 kg
- > 15 kg
By Waterproof Feature :
- Waterproof
- Non-waterproof
By Region :
- North America Transport Cases & Boxes Market
- Latin America Transport Cases & Boxes Market
- Europe Transport Cases & Boxes Market
- East Asia Transport Cases & Boxes Market
- South Asia Transport Cases & Boxes Market
- Oceania Transport Cases & Boxes Market
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) Transport Cases & Boxes Market
More Insights on FMI’s Transport Cases and Boxes Market Report
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global transport cases and boxes, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2030.
The study reveals growth projections on the transport cases and boxes on the basis of material type (plastic, metal, leather & others), carrying capacity (less than 20 kg, 20-50kg, 50-100 kg, 100-150 kg & 150 kg & above), end-use (military equipment, photography & music equipment, medical and fire safety equipment, measuring & communication equipment, electronics & semiconductor components, automotive & mechanical parts, chemicals, biotechnology and others), case weight ( 15 kg) and waterproof feature (waterproof & non-waterproof) across seven major regions.