Best (and worst) honeymoon travel destinations in the world

Just like a wedding, planning a honeymoon comes with pressure, as newlyweds aim to create memories that will last a lifetime.

It can be hard to pick the perfect location for the trip of a lifetime, so the industry experts ranked some of the most romantic destinations in the world to find the best honeymoon spots.

Analysts looked at some of the world’s best honeymoons to see which location is top in terms of hotel price, romantic bars, restaurants and couples’ activities.

The best place in the world for a honeymoon is Dubrovnik, with low hotel costs and plenty of romantic things to do for newly married couples.

Pricier locations with fewer couples’ activities, like Los Angeles and Melbourne, rank towards the bottom of our list.

Top 10 best honeymoon destinations in the world

Rank City Average Nightly Cost of a Double Hotel Room (EUR) Number of Romantic Activities Number of Romantic Bars Number of Romantic Restaurants Honeymoon Destination Score/10 1 Dubrovnik, Croatia €126 201 7 142 9.26 2 Mykonos, Greece €147 95 11 148 8.81 3 Bruges, Belgium €133 102 17 169 8.47 4 Siena, Italy €139 83 1 87 7.96 4 Bath, England €143 106 12 84 7.96 6 Florence, Italy €170 426 16 470 7.33 7 Monte Carlo, Monaco €232 18 1 39 7.16 8 Salzburg, Austria €131 66 4 94 7.05 9 Venice, Italy €208 259 11 334 6.93 10 Prague, Czech Republic €102 498 49 416 6.88

Dubrovnik, Croatia | Honeymoon Destination Score: 9.26/10

The best city in the world for honeymooning couples, Croatia’s cultural hub has no shortage of romantic backdrops, including the Gothic Old Town district and breathtaking views from on top of the city walls.

Couples staying in Dubrovnik can expect to pay around £104, or €126 per night for a double room on average, as one of the cheapest honeymoon destinations we looked at. There are plenty of romantic things to do for couples in Dubrovnik, with 482.35 romantic activities and 340.76 romantic restaurants per 100,000 residents.

Mykonos, Greece | Honeymoon Destination Score: 8.81/10

The idyllic area of Mykonos is one of the best honeymoon destinations in the world, with stunning ocean views, rich cultural history, and world-famous nightlife.

With a cheaper accommodation cost than most destinations, in Mykonos honeymooning couples can expect to pay around £122 or €147 to stay overnight in the town. Couples can find romantic activities within Mykonos – 937.44 things to do for couples, 108.55 romantic bars and 1460.43 romantic restaurants per 100,000 of the population.

Bruges, Belgium | Honeymoon Destination Score: 8.47/10

In third place, Bruges is one of the top honeymoon destinations in the world and the third European destination in our top three. The romantic city is the ideal spot for both couples and families in search of rich culture, relaxing locations and stunning landscapes.

A double hotel room in Bruges costs on average £110 or €133 per night, and there are plenty of romantic activities to do in the city. Bruges has 86.1 romantic things to do, 14.35 romantic bars and 142.66 romantic restaurants per 100,000 people.

Top 10 worst rated honeymoon destinations

Rank City Average Nightly Cost of a Double Hotel Room (EUR) Number of Romantic Activities Number of Romantic Bars Number of Romantic Restaurants Honeymoon Destination Score/10 1 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates €207 87 1 214 1.76 2 Los Angeles, California €294 240 9 247 1.76 3 Melbourne, Australia €156 264 14 175 2.22 4 New York City, New York €318 748 69 1004 2.61 5 Lucerne, Switzerland €231 39 0 96 2.61 6 Sydney, Australia €152 295 10 302 2.61 7 Agra, India €51 211 0 46 2.61 8 Udaipur, India €46 118 0 112 2.78 9 Istanbul, Turkey €96 413 12 590 2.84 10 Lisbon, Portugal €143 507 37 628 2.9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | Honeymoon Destination Score: 1.76/10

Often regarded as one of the most picturesque destinations for a romantic getaway, with stunning beaches and a more relaxing atmosphere than its neighbouring city Dubai, Abu Dhabi is one of the worst honeymoon spots, based on bars, restaurants, activities and hotel cost.

The city has just 3.12 romantic things to do, 0.04 romantic bars and 7.69 romantic restaurants per 100,000 residents. With an average hotel cost of £171 or €207 per night for a double room, Abu Dhabi is one of the most expensive destinations on our list to stay in.

Los Angeles, California | Honeymoon Destination Score: 1.76/10

Top travel location Los Angeles ranks as one of the worst honeymoon destinations according to hotel cost and couples’ activities.

In Los Angeles, a double hotel room for one night costs around £243 or €294 on average, one of the priciest honeymoon spots on our list. In the city, there are 6.16 romantic things to do, 0.23 romantic bars and 6.34 romantic restaurants for every 100,000 residents.

Melbourne, Australia | Honeymoon Destination Score: 2.22/10

One of Australia’s cultural hubs, Melbourne welcomes thousands of tourists every year including couples on honeymoon vacations.

Ranking lower than Sydney for a couples getaway, Melbourne has 5.31 romantic things to do, 0.28 romantic bars and 3.52 romantic restaurants per 100,000 people. An overnight stay in Melbourne costs on average £129 or €156 for a double room, a similar price to Sydney’s average of £126.