WTN: Ethiopian Airlines CEO Propelled African Aviation to New Heights

Alain St.Ange, VP for the World Tourism Network says Africa Aviation made giant leaps forward under Tewolde GebreMariam at Ethiopian Airlines.

The Board of Management of Ethiopian Airlines Group had announced the appointment of Mr. Mesfin Tasew Bekele, as Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group. Mr. Mesfin has been a successor to the former CEO of the Airline Group, Tewolde GebreMariam whose early retirement request due to health issues has been approved by the board.

Alain St.Ange, Vice President (Government Relations) at World Tourism Network (WTN) said the departure of Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam at Ethiopian Airlines is a sad loss. He added: “Mr. GebeMariam had helped propel African Aviation to new heights.”

“Every Tourism Minister of Africa has had the honor of appreciating Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam. He was the continent’s friend and work colleague who wanted to see Africa Aviation move. Today I say we shall miss him and thank him for all he did for Tourism in Africa. We also welcome Mr. Mesfin to this important office as the Head of Africa’s success story in the field of Aviation and wish him success in his new role”.



World Tourism Network remains ready to continue to work with Ethiopian Airlines.