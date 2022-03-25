How do Russian People react to Western Sanctions?

Aeroflot, the national airline carrier of the Russian Federation is encouraging staff, including air traffic controllers to change their names. A staff member working for the airline at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow talked to eTurboNews, explaining the situation with the assurance to remain anonymous.

With sanctions in place, many employees of those working for the national Russian carrier are no longer able to travel to Europe, North America, and other countries, that imposed sanctions.

The government-controlled Skyteam airline is helping staff to facilitate name changes to avoid being targeted by foreign sanctions.

If this is going on for lower-ranking jobs, changing names is most likely big business in Russia at this time. Those with money may have a more urgent interest in this scheme, some of the Russian oligarchs are a direct target for those countries with sanctions in place.

According to numerous eTurboNews sources in several European Russian cities, ordinary people in Moscow and the rest of Russia are struggling with high prices and are scared and uncertain about their future. Many are misinformed and unaware of the current situation.

Many projects in urban areas are on hold, shortages in stores become obvious, and crimes are up.

Vegetable oil prices are necessary for cooking and are often now unaffordable in Russia. There are strict regulations about the quantity of oil one person is allowed purchase. The same is true for sugar. Sunflower oil was imported from Ukraine in the past. Similar shortages and price hikes had been reported from Turkey.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the production of sunflower oil has been made impossible for the most part, causing a serious supply shortage.

Russians are on the move

Many Russians are now making arrangements to settle abroad in friendly countries like Cambodia for example. With many Russians already controlling a lot of businesses in Cambodia, relaxed regulations on the ground make it easy for Russians to settle and do business in this ASEAN country. Subleasing apartments is becoming a favorite money-making opportunity for Russians in Cambodia.

Thanks to Chinese investments, Cambodia has developed fast. With more relaxed rules, Cambodia is now a serious competitor for neighboring Thailand. According to the World Bank, over the past two decades, Cambodia has undergone a significant transition, reaching lower-middle-income status in 2015 and aspiring to attain upper-middle-income status by 2030. The relations between Russia and Cambodia were strong since the Soviet era.

Massive numbers of Russians arrived in Georgia since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russians have been struggling to find affordable accommodation in all of Georgia’s major cities. Many can be seen wandering around the capital, Tbilisi, with their suitcases and often even their pets. Turkey, Central Asia, Armenia, and the South Caucasus are on the list of Russians fleeing.

A lack of Russian tourists has eliminated hopes of a swift recovery for the countries’ tourism industries.

A new Currency pool may push the US – Dollar, and EURO on a sideline

Rumors from a source in Saudi Arabia are going around about a new global bucket of currencies being established as an alternative to the Euro and the US Dollar.

Within the bucket of currencies the Russian Ruble, Chinese Yuan, Saudi Rial, Indian Rupie, and others may play a role. The Chinese yuan rose last week after Dow Jones reported that Saudi Arabia was in talks with China to price some of its oil sales in that currency, instead of the US-Dollar.

China and Russia become good friends

China and Russia not only share the longest border of any country in the world, but both nations are currently benefiting from a newly polished and more important opportunity for a win/win relationship.

Items under sanctions in the West are often produced and easily sold in China. A more active market is rapidly developing between China and Russia.