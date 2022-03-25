Americans say stop purchasing oil and gas from Russia

Premise, the global insights company, recently surveyed Americans amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Overall, respondents rebuke Russia and back U.S. support of Ukraine, though they are less enthusiastic about more aggressive approaches to intervention, with some key party and generational differences.

Those surveyed shared their thoughts on humanitarian aid, refugee resettlement, economic sanctions, and U.S. military intervention in the region. Here are some of the most significant findings:

On the humanitarian front, a vast majority (86%) back sending aid to Ukraine and welcoming Ukrainian refugees into the United States (79%).

• Both Democrats (88%) and Republicans (84%) agree on the need for humanitarian aid, but Republicans are less enthusiastic (69%) than Democrats (85%) when it comes to admitting refugees.

Among potential economic actions, an overwhelming majority believe that American companies should voluntarily stop doing business with Russia (83%) until the conflict ends, and nearly as many (78%) believe the country at large should stop purchasing oil and gas from Russia – even if it means higher prices at the pump.

• Respondents over the age of 60 are particularly passionate about these measures, with 92% in favor of halting business and 90% behind suspending the purchase of oil and gas from Russia, compared to 75% and 65% of 18- to 29-year-olds respectively.

By contrast, very few Americans support direct military intervention in the region.

• Only 37% back sending U.S. troops to help defend Ukraine against the Russian assault. Interestingly, Americans under 30 (47%) are more open to the idea than those over 60 (26%).

• On the other hand, Americans over 60, seem to prefer a less direct approach, with 81% in favor of supplying weapons to Ukraine while only 67% of those under 30 agree with this policy.

In the end, the war in Ukraine has largely unified Americans across the board. These results are based on 1,241 U.S. adults aged 18 years and older, surveyed from March 10 to March 12, 2022. Respondents completed the survey in English and in Spanish on the Premise application. Demographic quotas based on age, gender, and region were used to solicit responses from Premise’s network of U.S.-based app users. After all responses were submitted, Premise calculated post hoc weights to bring the characteristics of the sample into line with the U.S. population on age, gender, region, race/ethnicity, and educational attainment.