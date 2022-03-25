Promising New Drug Therapies for Breast Cancer

The status of breast cancer as one of the most commonly occurring cancers in the world is expected to be a key driving factor for the global market. As more and more patients are diagnosed with breast cancer across the globe, the need for accurate and efficient treatment outcomes for the patient remains unparalleled. Furthermore, the strong trend of continuous R&D amongst key market players engaged in breast cancer therapeutics would lead to the launch of breakthrough therapeutics in the coming years.

This trend of introducing new and advanced therapies such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies is expected to strongly surge the growth of the global market in developed as well as emerging regions during the coming years. A report from Fortune Business Insights projected that the global breast cancer therapeutics market size is projected to reach USD 55.27 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The report said: “One of the most prevalent trends in the global market is the ongoing R&D initiatives for the development and the marketing of efficient drugs for breast cancer treatment.

As the number of patients suffering from breast cancer continues to increase across the globe, the importance and the critical need for the development of advanced therapeutics for better outcomes remains unparalleled. Such trends are expected to significantly boost the global breast cancer therapeutics market growth in the forecast period as the development of new therapeutics is expected to lead to new product launches. This is further set to result in greater sales of breast cancer drugs and the inclusion of new patients in the treatment process, as more types of breast cancers are anticipated to be treated through these new drugs.” Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Oncolytics Biotech® Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 4D pharma plc, Revelation Biosciences Inc., Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Fortune Business Insights continued: “One of the foremost drivers influencing the growth of the global market is the increased prevalence of breast cancer across the world, which is expected to result in a large patient population demanding accurate and efficient treatment options. Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer worldwide and improved diagnostics are further expected to result in a greater number of patients being diagnosed. One of the critical factors that are expected to strongly propel the market growth in the forthcoming years is new product launches for the treatment of breast cancer by key players. These product launches are projected to positively impact the market as they are technologically advanced and may often result in better treatment outcomes for patients.”