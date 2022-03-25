First-Line Treatment for Nonsquamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Eli Lilly and Company today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for the investigational medicine sintilimab injection, a PD-1 inhibitor in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of people with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Sintilimab is being developed by Innovent Biologics, Inc. and Lilly.

The letter indicates that the review cycle is complete but the FDA is unable to approve the application in its current form, consistent with the outcome of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting in February. The CRL includes a recommendation for an additional clinical study, specifically a multiregional clinical trial comparing standard of care therapy for first line metastatic NSCLC to sintilimab with chemotherapy utilizing a non-inferiority design with an overall survival endpoint.

Along with Innovent, Lilly is assessing next steps for the sintilimab program in the U.S.