Trial Begins on Monotherapy for Select Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc today announced the first patient was enrolled in EMERGE-201, a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in three cohorts of patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung, or homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors who have progressed on a platinum-containing regimen. EMERGE-201 will primarily assess patient objective response rates (ORR), according to the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST).

“Even with the rapid advancements in medical technology and care delivery across many tumor types over the last decade, there still remain many patients who continue to face unmet needs and experience a high burden of morbidity and mortality,” said Arielle Heeke, M.D., breast medical oncologist at the Levine Cancer Institute and a primary investigator in the EMERGE-201 trial. “With the EMERGE-201 trial now underway, we look forward to seeing the potential clinical impact of Zepzelca on advanced solid tumor cancers, including HRD cancers, that have limited approved treatment options other than traditional chemotherapy. The trial will evaluate if this treatment can elicit tumor response based upon the underlying biology of these cancers and Zepzelca’s novel method of action.”

“This trial initiation is an exciting milestone for Zepzelca’s clinical development program, as we seek to evaluate its clinical utility beyond treating small cell lung cancer,” said Rob Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, global head of research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. “Given Zepzelca triggers a cascade of events that can affect the activity of DNA binding proteins – including transcription factors and DNA repair pathways – we look forward to analyzing Zepzelca’s activity in additional difficult-to-treat cancers where driver oncogenes are actively transcribed and DNA repair mechanisms are inefficient, such as urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and HRD-positive tumors.”

EMERGE-201 Trial Details

EMERGE-201 is a Phase 2, multicenter, open-label trial designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Zepzelca as a monotherapy in three cohorts of patients with solid tumors, who will receive 3.2 mg/m2 doses of Zepzelca intravenously on day one of an every-three-week dosing cycle, until confirmed disease progression. The three cohorts are: patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung, or HRD tumors who have progressed on a platinum-containing regimen.

The primary objective is to determine Zepzelca’s ability to improve patient outcomes, as measured by ORR. Key secondary endpoints include investigator-assessed progression free survival, time-to-response, duration of response, and disease control rate as assessed by RECIST, as well as overall survival in participants treated with Zepzelca. The trial is sponsored and is being conducted by Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Approximately 20 sites in the U.S. will participate in this trial.