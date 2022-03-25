Poland Flag Carrier Back in the India Skies

LOT Polish Airlines announced the commencement of passenger flights to Mumbai, India, starting on May 31, 2022. The Polish flag carrier will resume passenger flights to Delhi effective March 29, 2022.

The airline is resuming flights to Delhi after a 2-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India. Like all LOT Polish Airlines long-haul flights, these flights will be operated with a Boeing 787 three times a week, with a capacity increase to 5 weekly flights effective May 2022.

President of the Management Board for LOT Polish Airlines, Rafał Milczarski, said: “India is one of the most exotic destinations in our flight network. We are delighted that after a pandemic-related break, our flagship aircraft can again land at Delhi’s IGI Airport. Ensuring a direct connection is an essential element in strengthening Polish-Indian cooperation. It is also a great offer for Poles choosing India as their holiday destination. I believe that passengers originating from Delhi will also appreciate the relaunch of this connection, which will enable them to comfortably travel to many cities across Europe and North America.”

Indian students in Ukraine are fleeing to Poland due to the Russian Invasion, and Poland has promised its support.

Delhi is not the only city in India for Star Alliance member LOT Polish Airlines. Mumbai (BOM) will be added to LOT’s global network effective May 31, 2022.

Direct nonstop flights provided by LOT Polish Airlines between Warsaw Chopin Airport and Indira Gandhi International Airport began on September 12, 2019. Bilateral relations between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of India, known as Indo-Polish relations, has historically been friendly and characterized by understanding and cooperation on an international front.

India is the world’s seventh largest economy and the most important Polish trade in South Asia. Opportunities for cooperation in sectors where Polish companies lead the way. These include green technologies, agriculture, and agri-food processing as well as medical equipment.