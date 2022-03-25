Barbados National Day to be Celebrated in Dubai

Barbados is ready to close off the end of the world premier fair Expo Dubai 2020 with a big celebration in honor of Barbados National Day taking place on March 26, 2022.

Expo 2020 was delayed because of COVID-19 and finally opened in October 2021. The half-year-long event brings together 192 countries, each with their own custom-built pavilion showcasing their innovations, cultures, and goals for the future. The event ends on March 31.

The Barbados pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 has been a smashing hit with thousands of people stopping by to experience a display of Barbadian culture, music, and food. Visitors have the opportunity to learn about fun Barbadian games as well and experience Barbadian culture through authentic storytelling.

One of the officers working in the Barbados pavilion, Angela Daniel Rampersaud, told Barbados Today that interest in the country has been high.

“Barbados is definitely benefiting from having a pavilion here, especially tourism.”

“There are so many people who came into the pavilion and they came back and said, ‘Angela we are going to Barbados in April,’ ‘We are going to Barbados in March,’ ‘We are getting married there.’ It’s fantastic,” she said.

On Barbados National Day, a grand concert will be hosted with top Barbadian entertainers, including the likes of Arturo Tappin, Nicholas Brancker, Edwin Yearwood, TC, Peter Ram, Mahalia, and Riddim Tribe Dancers. Patrons will also be treated to a taste of Barbados with culinary delights in the Farrago Restaurant.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is set to arrive today, Thursday, March 24, after just delivering the inaugural lecture at the World Trade Organization’s Presidential Lecture Series in Geneva. She will then host a Climate Crisis Youth Forum on Saturday.

From sugar cane to blockchain, Barbados has transformed itself through innovation and development with global contributions as a country of influence. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean sea, tourism ranks high on the country’s agenda as well. Here, every place has a story, every meal is a celebration, and each day promises new experiences, discoveries, and memories to last a lifetime with something for every kind of traveler – the foodie, the explorer, the historian, and the adventurer.