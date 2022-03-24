Hawaii hotel rates, occupancy & revenue up in February 2022

Hawaii hotels statewide reported substantially higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy in February 2022 compared to February 2021. When compared to February 2019, statewide RevPAR and ADR were higher in February 2022, and occupancy was lower.

According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), statewide RevPAR in February 2022 was $253 (+219.8%), with ADR at $351 (+35.2%) and occupancy of 72.1 percent (+41.6 percentage points) compared to February 2021. Compared with February 2019, RevPAR was 4.0 percent higher, driven by ADR increases (+20.3%) offsetting lower occupancy (-11.3 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For February, the survey included 148 properties representing 46,796 rooms, or 84.3 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey and are reported separately.

In February 2022, domestic passengers could bypass the State’s mandatory five-day self-quarantine if they were up to date on their vaccination or with a negative COVID-19 pre-travel test result from a Trusted Testing Partner through the Safe Travels program. Passengers arriving on direct international flights were subjected to federal U.S. entry requirements which included proof of an up-to-date vaccination document and negative COVID-19 test result taken within one day of travel, or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days, prior to their flight.

Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide was $393.7 million (+244.3% vs. 2021, +6.8% vs. 2019) in February. Room demand was 1.1 million room nights (+154.7% vs. 2021, -11.2% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.6 million room nights (+7.7% vs. 2021, +2.7% vs. 2019).

Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $472 (+149.9% vs. 2021, +3.3% vs. 2019), with ADR at $806 (+11.2% vs. 2021, +38.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 58.6 percent (+32.5 percentage points vs. 2021, -19.6 percentage points vs. 2019). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $172 (+226.9% vs. 2021, +1.8% vs. 2019) with ADR at $214 (+52.9% vs. 2021, +9.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 80.5 percent (+42.8 percentage points vs. 2021, -6.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui County hotels led the counties in February. RevPAR was $403 (+185.2% vs. 2021, +14.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $583 (+30.9% vs. 2021, +33.4% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 69.0 percent (+37.3 percentage points vs. 2021, -11.4 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $570 (+150.9% vs. 2021, -2.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $840 (+11.9% vs. 2021, +29.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 67.9 percent (+37.6 percentage points vs. 2021, -22.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $358 (+241.0% vs. 2021, +22.8% vs. 2019), ADR at $524 (+43.8% vs. 2021, +42.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 68.3 percent (+39.5 percentage points vs. 2021, -10.9 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels on the island of Hawaii reported RevPAR at $314 (+226.3% vs. 2021, +35.8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $403 (+47.9% vs. 2021, +42.1% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 77.9 percent (+42.6 percentage points vs. 2021, -3.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $470 (+216.4% vs. 2021, +45.6% vs. 2019), with ADR at $622 (+44.9% vs. 2021, +57.6% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 75.6 percent (+41.0 percentage points vs. 2021, -6.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

Kauai hotels earned RevPAR of $294 (+491.0% vs. 2021, +29.3% vs. 2019), with ADR at $375 (+102.5% vs. 2021, +23.3% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 78.3 percent (+51.5 percentage points vs. 2021, +3.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

Oahu hotels reported RevPAR of $168 (+239.9% vs. 2021, -17.1% vs. 2019) in February, with ADR at $236 (+39.4% vs. 2021, +0.6% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 71.2 percent (+42.0 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

Waikiki hotels earned $159 (+253.0% vs. 2021, -20.1% vs. 2019) in RevPAR with ADR at $224 (+36.0% vs. 2021, -2.8% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 71.2 percent (+43.7 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.4 percentage points vs. 2019).