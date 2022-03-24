Finnair: Europe and America flights, new Mumbai route this summer

Finnair has updated its traffic program for summer 2022, as the closure of Russian airspace impacts Finnair’s Asian traffic. Finnair connects customers from its Helsinki hub to almost 70 European destinations, five North American destinations and eight Asian destinations, including new destination Mumbai, during the summer season 2022.

“Summer sees us increasing flights to over 300 daily flights,” says Ole Orvér, Finnair Chief Commercial Officer. “We continue to serve our key Asian destinations despite the longer routings caused by Russian airspace closure, and also have an excellent offering in Europe and North America.”

Some long-haul flights to Asia are cancelled due to Russian airspace closure, and consequently, frequencies in Finnair’s European network are adjusted to the resulting decrease in transferring customers. Finnair informs customers personally via email and text messages of changes to their flights. Customers can then either change the travel date or seek a refund, if they don’t want to use an alternative flight or if re-routing is not available.

Finnair’s Asian offering comprises of daily connections to Bangkok, Delhi, Singapore and Tokyo, three weekly flights to Seoul, two weekly flights to Hongkong, one weekly frequency to Shanghai, and a new route to Mumbai, India, with three weekly frequencies.

Finnair suspends its other services to Japan for the summer 2022 season, due to the Russian airspace closure. Finnair was originally scheduled to serve Tokyo Narita and Haneda airports, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo, and Fukuoka with altogether 40 weekly flights. Finnair is also postponing the start of its new Busan route.

On March 27, Finnair opens its new route to Dallas Fort Worth, with four weekly flights and full connectivity to American Airline’s extensive network in the US. Another new route, Seattle, opens on June 1 with three weekly frequencies. Finnair also flies to New York JFK and to Chicago daily, and to Los Angeles three times a week. In addition, Finnair flies daily from Stockholm Arlanda to New York JFK and to Los Angeles four times a week.

In Europe, Finnair has a strong network almost 70 destinations, including Southern Europe leisure destinations such as Alicante, Chania, Lisbon, Malaga, Nice, Porto and Rhodes, all served with several weekly frequencies. Those seeking city experiences will enjoy the at least double daily connections Finnair offers to key European cities like Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Hamburg, London, Milan, Paris, Prague and Rome. In Scandinavia and the Baltics, Finnair offers multiple daily flights to the capital cities of Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius.