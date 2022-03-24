New flight from San Jose to Eugene, Oregon on Southwest Airlines

Starting June 5th, Silicon Valley’s airport will offer new nonstop service to “Tracktown, USA,” when Southwest Airlines launches daily flights between Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) and Eugene Airport (EUG).

Eugene, home of the University of Oregon and seedbed for the creation of Nike, is renowned for its historic connections to elite athletics. It is a global destination for sporting events such as popular marathons and has hosted five U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

The new service will operate aboard a Boeing 737-700 aircraft with 143 seats, departing Mineta San Jose at 11:25 am and arriving in Eugene at 12:55 pm. A separate aircraft will depart EUG at 12:35 pm and arrive at SJC at 2:10 pm.

The new service constitutes the Southwest Airline’s 4th market out of Eugene, known also as Mahlon Sweet Field.

It is the airline’s 26th destination from Mineta San José International Airport.

Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) is Silicon Valley’s airport, a self‐supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of San José. The airport provides nonstop service across North America and to Europe and Asia.

Eugene Airport, also known as Mahlon Sweet Field, is a public airport 7 miles northwest of Eugene, in Lane County, Oregon, United States. Owned and operated by the City of Eugene, it is the fifth-largest airport in the Pacific Northwest.

Southwest Airlines Co., typically referred to as Southwest, is one of the major airlines of the United States and the world’s largest low-cost carrier. It is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has scheduled service to 121 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.