Canada’s new low-cost Lynx Air readies for takeoff

Lynx Air, Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, takes to the skies in just two weeks and today the airline is providing a sneak preview of its crew uniforms. The uniforms will feature the signature red and white color scheme of the airline’s bold but friendly brand. The distinctive Lynx paw print makes a cameo appearance in sky blue, roaming across a snow-white neck scarf.
“We have a passionate team of flight attendants who can’t wait to welcome our customers on board our brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. “We have designed a uniform in which they can feel both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a positive flying experience for all our passengers. The entire Lynx team is counting down the days until we can take off and open the skies to Canadians, helping them re-connect with their favorite people and places. To celebrate, we are offering travelers the opportunity to win a free weekend getaway to experience one of Lynx’s destinations.”
Lynx will be flying coast to coast across Canada, from Victoria to St. John’s, and eight other destinations: Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, and Halifax.
The airline’s first flight will take off from Calgary to Vancouver and back on April 7 and the network will ramp up quickly from there. Lynx is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares and great customer service. The airline will launch with a fleet of three brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft, which will expand to a total of 46 aircraft over the next seven years.
Details of Lynx’s flight schedule:
|Round Trip Market
|Service Starts
|Weekly Frequencies
|Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC
|April 7, 2022
|7x
14x (from May 20)
|Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON
|April 11, 2022
|4x
7x (from April 18)12 x (from June 28)
|Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC
|April 15, 2022
|2x
|Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC
|April 15, 2022
|2x
3x (from June 22)
|Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB
|April 19, 2022
|2x
4x (from May 5)
|Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB
|April 19, 2022
|2x
|Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON
|April 28, 2022
|7x
|Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB
|May 5, 2022
|2x
|Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC
|May 12, 2022
|2x
3x (from June 22)
|Toronto, ON to St. John’s, NL
|June 28, 2022
|2x
7x (from July 29)
|Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON
|June 29, 2022
|2x
4x (from July 29)
|Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS
|June 30, 2022
|3x
5x (from July 30)
|Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON
|June 30, 2022 July 28, 2022
|2x 7x