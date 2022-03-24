Canada’s new low-cost Lynx Air readies for takeoff

Home
New uniforms will feature the signature red and white colour scheme of the airline's bold but friendly brand

Lynx crew showcases their new uniforms ahead of the airline’s inaugural flight on April 7

Lynx Air, Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, takes to the skies in just two weeks and today the airline is providing a sneak preview of its crew uniforms. The uniforms will feature the signature red and white color scheme of the airline’s bold but friendly brand.  The distinctive Lynx paw print makes a cameo appearance in sky blue, roaming across a snow-white neck scarf.

“We have a passionate team of flight attendants who can’t wait to welcome our customers on board our brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air.  “We have designed a uniform in which they can feel both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a positive flying experience for all our passengers. The entire Lynx team is counting down the days until we can take off and open the skies to Canadians, helping them re-connect with their favorite people and places.  To celebrate, we are offering travelers the opportunity to win a free weekend getaway to experience one of Lynx’s destinations.”

Lynx will be flying coast to coast across Canada, from Victoria to St. John’s, and eight other destinations: Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, and Halifax.

The airline’s first flight will take off from Calgary to Vancouver and back on April 7 and the network will ramp up quickly from there. Lynx is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares and great customer service.  The airline will launch with a fleet of three brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft, which will expand to a total of 46 aircraft over the next seven years.

Details of Lynx’s flight schedule:

Round Trip MarketService StartsWeekly Frequencies
Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BCApril 7, 20227x

14x (from May 20)
Calgary, AB to Toronto, ONApril 11, 20224x

7x (from April 18)12 x (from June 28)
Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BCApril 15, 20222x
Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BCApril 15, 20222x

3x (from June 22)
Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MBApril 19, 20222x

4x (from May 5)
Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MBApril 19, 20222x
Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ONApril 28, 20227x
Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MBMay 5, 20222x
Calgary, AB to Victoria, BCMay 12, 20222x

3x (from June 22)
Toronto, ON to St. John’s, NLJune 28, 20222x

7x (from July 29)
Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ONJune 29, 20222x

4x (from July 29)
Toronto, ON to Halifax, NSJune 30, 20223x

5x (from July 30)
Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ONJune 30, 2022 July 28, 20222x 7x
