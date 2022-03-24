Canada’s new low-cost Lynx Air readies for takeoff

Lynx Air, Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, takes to the skies in just two weeks and today the airline is providing a sneak preview of its crew uniforms. The uniforms will feature the signature red and white color scheme of the airline’s bold but friendly brand. The distinctive Lynx paw print makes a cameo appearance in sky blue, roaming across a snow-white neck scarf.

“We have a passionate team of flight attendants who can’t wait to welcome our customers on board our brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. “We have designed a uniform in which they can feel both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a positive flying experience for all our passengers. The entire Lynx team is counting down the days until we can take off and open the skies to Canadians, helping them re-connect with their favorite people and places. To celebrate, we are offering travelers the opportunity to win a free weekend getaway to experience one of Lynx’s destinations.”

Lynx will be flying coast to coast across Canada, from Victoria to St. John’s, and eight other destinations: Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, and Halifax.

The airline’s first flight will take off from Calgary to Vancouver and back on April 7 and the network will ramp up quickly from there. Lynx is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares and great customer service. The airline will launch with a fleet of three brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft, which will expand to a total of 46 aircraft over the next seven years.

Details of Lynx’s flight schedule: