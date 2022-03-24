Travel & tourism sector deal activity down by 2% in February

A total 96 deals—comprising mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity, and venture financing deals— were announced in the global travel and tourism sector in February 2022.

Industry analysts note that this represents a decline of 2% compared to the previous month.

While there is still prevailing uncertainty among deal makers in the sector, deal activity remains a mixed bag across different market and deal types.

The number of M&A deals decreased by 15.9% while the number of venture financing and private equity deals increased by 47.1% and 8.3%, respectively, in February.

Deal activities across the key markets were also a mixed bag. While markets such as the USA, China, India and South Korea witnessed a decline in deal activity, other markets such as the UK, Japan and Australia registered growth in February, compared to the previous month.