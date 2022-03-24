First Airbus A321neo with Airspace interior delivered to Delta

Delta Air Lines has taken delivery of the first of 155 A321neo aircraft the airline has on order. All will feature Airbus’ new Airspace cabin. Delta’s A321neo will also introduce the airline’s new domestic First Class seat, featuring more privacy, comfort, workspace and storage.

Delta’s first A321neo is expected to enter service in May 2022. All 155 Delta A321neo aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1100G-JM GTF engines.

The Airbus Airspace cabin brings the award-winning widebody passenger experience to the single-aisle market, elevating comfort, ambience and services to the next level. Unique and customizable lighting sets the right ambience throughout all phases of flight, optimizing passenger relaxation in the quietest cabin in its class. Airspace XL bins, redesigned sidewall panels and the latest generation in-flight entertainment integration all maximize personal space. Airspace also offers hygienic space with touchless features and antimicrobial surfaces in all lavatories.

“The delivery of our first A321neo helps to usher in the next era of premium domestic service at Delta,” said Mahendra Nair, Delta Air Lines’ S.V.P. – Fleet and Tech Ops Supply Chain. “Not only do these aircraft offer the best customer experience in the industry, these fuel-efficient planes further demonstrate our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

“By adding the latest and largest Airbus single-aisle aircraft to their fleet, the team at Delta Air Lines continues to demonstrate its priority for operational efficiency while pleasing their customers with the most spacious single-aisle cabin in the sky,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. “With the A321neo’s per-seat fuel improvements of at least 20 percent, the airline is helping its bottom line and the environment at the same time.”

Delta Air Lines has been an Airbus customer for more than three decades and is one of the largest Airbus operators worldwide. The Delta fleet consists of nearly 400 Airbus aircraft, including members of every current Airbus family: A220; A320; A330 and A350.



At the end of February 2022, the A320neo Family had received nearly 7,900 orders from over 120 customers worldwide.