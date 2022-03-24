First Patient Treated in Phase II Study in Multiple Myeloma

XNK Therapeutics AB today announced that the first patient has been treated in a Phase II clinical study using XNK’s leading autologous natural killer (NK) cell-based candidate drug in combination with Sanofi’s anti-CD38 antibody Sarclisa (Isatuximab).

“Having the first patient treated with NK cells in this clinical study is an important milestone in the clinical development of our leading drug candidate,” said Johan Aschan, CMO of XNK Therapeutics. “The study is progressing well, and we look forward to the results.”

The present investigator-initiated, open, randomized, controlled, Phase II study ISA-HC-NK (EudraCT: 2020-000994-26) compares XNK’s leading candidate drug combined with Sanofi’s anti-CD38 antibody Isatuximab with Isatuximab alone as a consolidation treatment following autologous stem cell transplantation in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. The clinical study takes place at the Karolinska University Hospital at its Huddinge site and encompasses at total of 60 patients with 30 patients in each treatment arm.