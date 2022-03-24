Collaborate to Conquer: Big India Convention in Sri Lanka

The 66th annual convention of the Travel Agents Association of India, scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from April 19 to 22, 2022, with the theme, Collaborate to Conquer, is expected to open new avenues of cooperation and regional bonding, if the launch event for the meet in Delhi on March 23 is any indication.

Officials and industry leaders of the two countries emphasized that the convention will not only boost tourism between the two neighbors but also lead to many long-term gains, possibly making them of a hub also.

The convention is being held on the invitation of the Sri Lankan Tourism Promotion Board and the Sri Lankan Association of Inbound Tour Operators.

The host country is leaving no stone unturned to make the event a success, leaders said at a meeting held to announce the event. TAAI President J. Mayal and R. Brar, ADGM Tourism, GOI, spoke of the importance of the convention for region.

A unified strategy to promote travel needs to be evolved.

The logo and brochure were unveiled at the event, and efforts were made to show the many attractions of the country, linking them to the requirements of tourists, whether it be it culture, religion, or adventure.

India has always been a top market for the island nation of Sri Lanka, and this will continue even now after COVID, leaders said, adding that the increased air capacity and cruise opening will help growth of travel between the two countries.

How will other countries of the region see this move and act will be watched with interest, even as the stakeholders get ready to hold the convention and exhibition.

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) is an organization formed to regulate the travel industry in India along organized lines and in accordance with sound business principles. The primary purpose is to protect the interests of those engaged in the industry and to promote its orderly growth and development.