Seychelles and Vanilla Islands at the heart of co-development

Under the leadership of Wilfrid Bertile, the Vanilla Islands President, and in line with the orientations of the Reunion region, new actions aimed at co-development in the Indian Ocean will be launched in the coming months.

This news follows a meeting late last week in Seychelles between Pascal Viroleau, the Director of the Vanilla Islands Association and the Minister Sylvestre Radegonde, the Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism and his PS Sherin Francis. This meeting, which took place on the day of the celebration of the Francophonie in the archipelago, made it possible to share the vision for the future and the implementation of the actions for the Indian Ocean Island’s Vanilla islands.

After months of inactivity, the reopening of the borders gradually allows a resumption of tourist activity.

Engineering, inter-island combinations and cruising will serve as a basis for the renewed development of relations between the islands. The grouping of professionals and cooperation between the institutions of the six islands were also mentioned. It was agreed that to meet new needs, a connection of the small accommodation structures of the different islands, must allow a better sharing, for a better efficiency.

Based on these elements, a visit by a Seychellois delegation could be made in 2022 to Reunion In order to concretize the new regional orientations.

The Seychelles Department of Tourism is a catalyst for sustained tourism growth and development in the country. Its strategy focused Department of Tourism is committed to creating a conducive environment for the development and maintenance of an authentic, dynamic, and sustainable tourism industry that reflects the importance of tourism to the Seychelles economy and the social wellbeing of its population and that delivers a value-for-money and unique visitor experience through innovation, strategic partnerships, and coordination providing information, communication, and capacity development.