Global demand for IMEX Frankfurt a positive sign

Numbers released today by the IMEX Group show that the regeneration of the global business events sector continues apace with increasing demand from both buyers and suppliers for the forthcoming edition of IMEX in Frankfurt, 31 May – 2 June.

Well over 2,000 buyers from 70 countries have already registered, and hundreds of global buyers continue to register each week. An international mix of buyers from agencies, corporates and associations, plus independent professionals have now confirmed their participation at the show.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, explains: “Our team are in daily contact with our German and global partners who are bringing their clients to the show as hosted buyers, and we’ve been told these clients are excited to be returning to an in-person IMEX in Frankfurt – as are we! We’ve been delighted to see buyers from as far afield as Australia, South Africa and the USA signing up to attend.”

An international range of exhibitors – destinations, venues, technology, incentive companies and more – are now planning their participation at the show.

Many exhibitors are taking the opportunity to launch new strategies, campaigns and products.

Exhibitors span the world and include Canada, Detroit, Washington and Los Cabos (who have their own stand for the first time), Asia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong as well as key European markets such as Germany, France, Portugal and Spain. Alongside these destinations are major hotel groups Radisson, Accor, Marriott, Hyatt and InterContinental who are also set to bring their international clients to Frankfurt.

Carina continues: “We’re experiencing strong demand from both buyers and exhibitors, all of whom are motivated and excited to get back to doing business face to face at IMEX. The steady pace of registration a full two months before we open reflects the industry’s quickening recovery. Right now I expect IMEX in Frankfurt to be similar in size and scope to our 10th IMEX America held in November 2021 with a comparable, global roster of buyers and exhibitors.”

While business meetings and connections remain at the heart of the show, there are also opportunities to update skills with a carefully designed, free learning program. Over 150 education sessions during the three days of the show will address the most urgent business issues of the moment. They include community engagement, sustainable leadership, brand building, regenerative event management and policy engagement – spearheaded by expert speakers who will be announced soon.

IMEX in Frankfurt takes place 31 May – 2 June 2022 – the business events community can register here. Registration is free.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX Frankfurt.