New Destinations and More Seats Available from Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt Airport remains Germany’s gateway to the world, with 285 destinations worldwide.

Flights to St. Louis, Missouri, and Tampere in Finland are available for the first time.

Many services to resume following suspension due to the pandemic.

FRA to offer large number of non-stop connections to North America.

Frankfurt Airport’s summer flight schedule comes into effect on March 27, 2022: 81 airlines will serve 285 destinations in 91 countries around the globe.* The coming summer will see 4,239 passenger aircraft takeoffs per week, markedly above the figure for the same period of last year. In fact, aircraft movements will rise by around 81 percent. The number of seats available from Frankfurt Airport (FRA) will increase by 85 percent in comparison with summer 2021, to an average of 775,000 per week. Of this total, some 257,000 seats are on intercontinental flights.

Lufthansa Group enters the 2022 summer season with more frequent services and additional destinations. From June, Lufthansa (LH) will provide connections between Frankfurt and St. Louis in Missouri, USA, and the Canadian capital Ottawa. The airline will also be flying to three new and attractive destinations in Europe: Liverpool in the UK, Rennes in France and Stavanger in Norway.

Lufthansa Group also intends to increase flight offerings to holiday destinations from its FRA home base. The Group’s airline Eurowings Discover (4Y) is to launch first-time services to a number of new cities in North America, including Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Fort Myers, Anchorage, Halifax, Phoenix and Calgary. The connection to Tampa in Florida, introduced with the 2021 winter flight schedule, will be continued in the summer. Eurowings Discover’s long-haul portfolio will be expanded to include Panama City, Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe) and Kilimanjaro (Tanzania). During the course of the summer, the airline will also be flying to a further 20 short- and medium-haul destinations currently served by Lufthansa – including many airports in popular tourist regions, such as Madeira in Portugal and Iraklion on the Greek island of Crete.

In April, German carrier Condor (DE) will introduce a service with up to four flights a week to Nice, France. Other destinations added to the airline’s short-haul offering include Tbilisi (Georgia), Malaga (Spain) and Kefalonia (Greece). Moreover, Condor will be resuming many long-haul connections to North America. In addition to Phoenix, destinations will include Baltimore, Minneapolis, Fairbanks and Whitehorse. From May, there will be flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston. The airline will also resume services to New York in the same month.

Air Baltic (BT) is to expand its Finnish offering by launching a new service from FRA to Tampere, with three flights a week. The introduction of the summer flight schedule, valid until October 30, 2022, sees Ryanair (FR) discontinue Frankfurt Airport operations.

Since March 1, 2022, the Iran Air (IR), Tunis Air (TU) and Bulgaria Air (FB) check-in desks have been located in Terminal 2. Regularly updated information on all flights and airlines is available on Frankfurt Airport’s website here.

* Figures apply to March 7, 2022; not including Russia and Ukraine.