Global Non-GMO Food Products Market Size 2022 Global Industry Share, Top Players, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031

Newly released data from the non-GMO food products market analyzed by FMI estimates that the non-GMO food products market enjoys a growth rate of 10.4% at present. The market is expected to witness a prominent growth rate of a CAGR of 13.2% to reach the value of US$ 144,322 Mn in 2031.

The worldwide non-GMO food products market will gain traction as consumer demand grows due to changes in dietary trends like healthy eating, opting for natural food products, etc. This change is driven by an increase in the number of health-related issues and raising awareness of the harmful consequences of eating genetically modified foods.

Rise of smart labels that facilitate instant access to product specific information is another factor that is propelling the growth for transparent non-GMO food manufacturers globally. The market is anticipated to cross a market value of US$ 3.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11088

Key Takeaways of non-GMO Food Product Market Study

Grains and Cereals will dominate market demand with a multiplying growth rate of 22% through the end of 2029.

Bakery & Confectionary products present gainful opportunities with a stupendous growth rate of 19% during the forecast period.

Dairy products is another segment that will register a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2029.

Indirect distribution channels will maintain share-wide and growth-wise dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America and Latin America collectively account for more than half of total market value. This can be attributed to the early adopting nature of North American countries and rising millennial population in Latin America.

Consumer Preferences Shape Growth Trajectory

Increase in purchase potential and decrease in production costs is creating remunerative synergy in the market. This is fueled by advancements in packaging and labelling along with proactive consumer participation. Major players are investing in developing consumer communities that support long-term revenue generation.

The non-GMO food products market is dependent on consumer awareness and prevalence of plant-based and vegan diets that require daily consumption of food products manufactured from non-genetically modified organisms.

Who’s Wining?

Competitive landscape in non-GMO food products market is fragmented with the presence of multinationals, niche-manufacturers, and SMEs. Major players that shape the global non-GMO food products market are Cargill, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, General Mills Inc., Kraft Heinz, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Danone, Nestle S.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Key players in the market are forging strategic partnerships that ensure sustained revenue prospects.

Market Segments Covered in Non-GMO food products Industry Analysis

By Nature :

By Product :

Grain and Cereals

Bakery and Confectionery Bread Pastry Candy Others

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Dairy Products Yogurt Cheese Ice cream Others

Infant Food

Condiment, Dressing, & Oil Vegetable Oils Jam, Jellies Syrups

Others (Spices, soups, etc.)

By Distribution Channel :

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C Supermarket/Hypermarket Wholesaler Online Retail Specialty Stores Other Retail Format



Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Buy This [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11088

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much is the Non-GMO food products market current worth?

Non-GMO food products market size is worth more than US$ 41,510 Mn.

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

Non-GMO food products consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.2% during the period 2021-2031.

How was the performance in the last five years?

In terms of revenue non-GMO food products grew at a CAGR of around 10.4% during 2016-2020

What are the key trends boosting Non-GMO food products sales?

Non-GMO food products are gaining traction due to concerns over the effect of genetically modified foods on health, advanced technologies, shifting consumers’ preference towards healthy food products are the latest trends of non-GMO food products being observed in the market.

How are market players reacting to the new developments in the market?

Market companies are choosing to aim at research and development, consolidation of distribution channel in emerging countries, new product introductions to stay a noticeable player in the global market.

Which are the major countries driving demand for the Non-GMO food products Market?

The US, Russia, UK, China, Brazil, Germany, India are the major countries driving demand for non-GMO food products.

At what level does the report reflect pricing analysis?

The report presents a detailed cost analysis of non-GMO food products based on products i.e. grain and cereals, bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy products, infant food, condiment, dressing, & oil, and others.

About FMI:

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com