New London to Hanoi flights on Bamboo Airways

Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways will depart London Heathrow for the first time on Wednesday March 23, 2022. The airline is new to the UK market and offer UK passengers an affordable option to fly direct to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Flying on a modern wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, passengers can choose to fly economy or business class. Prices in economy include a generous luggage allowance of 45kg and an inflight meal, while business class flights include priority check-in and lounge access in Vietnam and UK. The flight will operate once a week flying inbound and outbound on Sundays, all year round.

Already well established in Asia, Bamboo Airways’ foray into the UK market is part of the company’s international expansion roadmap, which targets for 40 international flights this year.

Dang Tat Thang, CEO of Bamboo Airways said: “We are delighted that we can now fly passengers from London Heathrow direct to Hanoi, at an affordable rate. London is one of the world’s financial and cultural hubs, so we expect our new service will further promote the connectivity between Vietnam and the UK, thus contributing to leveraging Vietnam aviation in the global market. Our goal is to expand across Europe, the U.S, Australia, and Asia and by 2022 we aim to have 40 international routes in place. The world is opening up and Bamboo Airways is ready to take passengers on their next adventure”.

London Heathrow Chief Commercial Officer, Ross Baker added: “As demand begins to recover, we’re delighted to welcome Bamboo Airways to the Heathrow family. The frequent direct flights from the UK’s hub airport to Vietnam will give British businesses access to a fast-growing market and give passengers the opportunity to visit the remarkable destinations Vietnam has to offer.”