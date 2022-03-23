Air Taxi, Drone Delivery – they got the money now

Need an air taxi, or a drone delivering items to your front yard. Skyports is the start of such a development, and now the next of funding in developing the future or transport is beginning.

Skyports is a drone service provider offering cargo deliveries as well as survey and surveillance services to our customers. We are experts in operating long-range autonomous flights in complex environments. We take care of the drones, technology, regulations, and pilots, leaving our customers to benefit from faster, safer, and greener services.

Skyports is the leading infrastructure provider for the emerging Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry. Skyport designs, build, own and operate networks of vertiports enabling safe and efficient air taxi and cargo drone operations in the world’s major cities.

They state: “Our vertiports are cost-effective yet provide a comfortable and enjoyable passenger journey.”

Skyports, the electric air taxi infrastructure, and drone services provider, has raised USD 23 million in the first close of its Series B funding round. The capital, from a combination of new and existing investors, will enable Skyports to consolidate its position as a global leader in the advanced air mobility infrastructure and drone operations markets.

All existing institutional shareholders participated in the round including Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures, Groupe ADP, Solar Ventus, Irelandia and Levitate Capital with a number materially increasing their stake. These investors were joined by Japanese conglomerate Kanematsu Corporation, global industrial property group Goodman Group, Italian airport platform 2i Aeroporti, backed by Ardian’s Infrastructure Fund and F2i Italian Infrastructure Fund, and US based VC firm GreenPoint.

Kanematsu Corporation will take a seat on the Skyports board and will be joined by Ken Allen, CEO of DHL eCommerce who joins the board as an independent non-executive director.

The new capital and the sizeable balance sheets of the investors enables Skyports to accelerate its work with the world’s leading electric air taxi manufacturers and operators, providing take-off and landing infrastructure in key launch markets. Skyports will also materially scale its Drone Services operations in new and existing markets, building on active operations in the UK, Europe and Asia.

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports said: “This is another great milestone for Skyports as we continue our journey to be the leading vertiport owner and operator in the world. The support of our original investors who have deep experience in aviation and infrastructure and the addition of new capital from world class companies with a global footprint enables us to build the air taxi eco-system alongside our best-in-class vehicle partners for initial operations within a couple of years. Our growing Drone Services business puts us ahead of the curve with technology development, regulation and operational experience whilst reducing carbon emissions by using drones for a broad range of customers.”